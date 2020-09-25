New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preparative and Process Chromatography Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959771/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.3% over the period 2020-2027. Process Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$6.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Preparative Chromatography segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Preparative and Process Chromatography market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Chiral Technologies, Inc.

General Electric Company

Merck KgaA

Novasep Holding SAS

Pall Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Preparative and Process Chromatography Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

