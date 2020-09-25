New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pregnancy Detection Kits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959767/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$905.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Digital Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $352.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Pregnancy Detection Kits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$352.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$441.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Other Segments Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$223.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$313 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$274.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959767/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pregnancy Detection Kits Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Pregnancy
Tests (HPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Pregnancy Tests
(HPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Digital Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Gynecology
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Gynecology Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecology Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Household &
Others by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Household & Others by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Household & Others by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gynecology
Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: China Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pregnancy Detection Kits Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: France Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices
and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gynecology
Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits by
End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests
(HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics,
Hospitals and Household & Others - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 113: India Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and
Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: India Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection Kits
by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices
and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Pregnancy Detection
Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household & Others for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests
(HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital Devices and
Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics,
Hospitals and Household & Others - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by End-Use - Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and
Household & Others Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Gynecology Clinics, Hospitals and Household &
Others for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 131: Latin America Historic Review for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico
and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 132: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Pregnancy Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests
(HPT), Digital Devices and Other Segments - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 134: Latin America Historic Review for Pregnancy
Detection Kits by Segment - Home Pregnancy Tests (HPT), Digital
Devices and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959767/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: