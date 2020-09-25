New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Irrigation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959764/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sprinkler Irrigation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Drip Irrigation segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $833.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Precision Irrigation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$833.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$971.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Boom Irrigation System Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR
In the global Boom Irrigation System segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$953.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$625.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Precision Irrigation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Precision Irrigation Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Precision Irrigation Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Precision Irrigation Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Sprinkler Irrigation (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Sprinkler Irrigation (Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Sprinkler Irrigation (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Drip Irrigation (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Drip Irrigation (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Drip Irrigation (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Boom Irrigation System (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Boom Irrigation System (Type) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Boom Irrigation System (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Crop-based Application (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Crop-based Application (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Crop-based Application (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Non-crop-based Application (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Non-crop-based Application (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Non-crop-based Application (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Precision Irrigation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Precision Irrigation Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Precision Irrigation Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Precision Irrigation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Precision Irrigation Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Precision Irrigation Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Precision Irrigation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Precision Irrigation Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Precision Irrigation Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Precision Irrigation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Precision Irrigation Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Precision Irrigation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Precision Irrigation Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precision
Irrigation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Precision Irrigation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Precision Irrigation Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Precision Irrigation Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Precision Irrigation Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Precision Irrigation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Precision Irrigation in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Precision Irrigation Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Precision Irrigation Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Precision Irrigation Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Precision Irrigation Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Precision Irrigation Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Precision Irrigation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Precision Irrigation Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Precision Irrigation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Precision Irrigation Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Precision Irrigation Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Precision Irrigation Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Precision Irrigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Precision Irrigation Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Precision Irrigation Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Precision Irrigation Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Precision Irrigation Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Precision Irrigation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Precision Irrigation Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Precision Irrigation Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Precision Irrigation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Precision Irrigation in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Precision Irrigation Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Precision Irrigation:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Precision Irrigation Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Precision Irrigation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Precision Irrigation Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Precision Irrigation Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Precision Irrigation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Precision Irrigation Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Precision Irrigation Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Precision Irrigation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Precision Irrigation Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Precision Irrigation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Precision Irrigation Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Precision Irrigation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Precision Irrigation Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Precision Irrigation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Precision Irrigation Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Precision Irrigation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Precision Irrigation Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Precision Irrigation Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Precision Irrigation Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Precision Irrigation Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Precision Irrigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Precision Irrigation Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Precision Irrigation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Precision Irrigation Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Precision Irrigation Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Precision Irrigation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Precision Irrigation Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Precision Irrigation Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Precision Irrigation Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Precision Irrigation Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Precision Irrigation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Precision Irrigation Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Precision
Irrigation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Precision Irrigation Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Precision Irrigation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Precision Irrigation Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Precision Irrigation Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Precision Irrigation Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Precision Irrigation Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Precision Irrigation Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Precision Irrigation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Precision Irrigation Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Precision Irrigation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Precision Irrigation in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Precision Irrigation Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Precision Irrigation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Precision Irrigation Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Precision Irrigation Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Precision Irrigation Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Precision Irrigation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Precision Irrigation Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Precision Irrigation Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Precision Irrigation Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Precision Irrigation Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Precision Irrigation Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Precision Irrigation Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Precision Irrigation Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Precision Irrigation Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Precision Irrigation Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Precision Irrigation Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Precision Irrigation Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Precision Irrigation Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Precision Irrigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: Precision Irrigation Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Precision Irrigation Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Precision Irrigation Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Precision Irrigation Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Precision Irrigation Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 166: The Middle East Precision Irrigation Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Precision Irrigation Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Precision Irrigation Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Precision Irrigation: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Precision Irrigation Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Precision
Irrigation in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Precision Irrigation Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Precision Irrigation Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Precision Irrigation Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Precision Irrigation Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Precision Irrigation Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Precision Irrigation Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Precision Irrigation Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Precision Irrigation Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Precision Irrigation Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Precision Irrigation Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Precision Irrigation in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Precision Irrigation Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Precision Irrigation Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Precision Irrigation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Precision Irrigation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Precision Irrigation Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Precision Irrigation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Precision Irrigation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Precision Irrigation Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Precision Irrigation Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Precision Irrigation Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Precision Irrigation Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Precision Irrigation Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Precision Irrigation Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Precision Irrigation Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Precision Irrigation Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Precision Irrigation Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Precision Irrigation Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
