Results of the general shareholders' meetings held on 24 September 2020

25 September 2020 at 19.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held general shareholders' meeting ("GM") in Antwerp yesterday.

The GM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the item on the agenda. The shareholders approved the item on the agenda of the GM.

