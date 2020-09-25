New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System Simulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW

Approximately 65% of energy consumed to generate electricity is wasted as conversion losses. Simulation helps analyze the power system and its behavior in hypothetical scenarios to identify opportunities for improvement in the real world. Power systems simulation programs use mathematical optimization techniques like quadratic programming, linear programming and mixed integer programming. Few of the elements for simulation include cable ampacity analysis; DC auxiliary power system analysis; Ground mat analysis; Harmonic analysis; Motor-starting analysis; Protective device coordination analysis; Short-circuit analysis; Stability analysis; Switching transients analysis. The basic premise of using simulation for a real power system is to observe and transform the system in a model, which involves formulating mathematical equations to describe a phenomenon. Power systems simulation programs use mathematical optimization techniques like quadratic programming, linear programming and mixed integer programming. An important aspect of power system modeling/ simulation is the proper selection of hypotheses and simplifying the way in which proper balance accuracy and computational cost are achieved. Major elements of electrical power systems for which modeling/simulation is undertaken include cable ampacity analysis, dc auxiliary power system analysis, ground mat analysis, harmonic analysis, motor-starting analysis, protective device coordination analysis, reliability analysis, short-circuit analysis, stability analysis, switching transients analysis.



Using simulators makes it possible to carry out testing of different system topologies in industrial power systems, commercial facilities, renewable energy systems, utility transmission systems, and railway power systems. Rising investments into power infrastructure development in developing economies and the growing efforts to cut down overall cost and time involved in projects are fueling market growth. Also fostering growth in the market is the increasing investments in smart power technologies and the constant rise in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud platforms for simulation of electrical power systems. By type of module, load flow module segment represents the largest market. Load flow (power flow) analysis is the computational procedure used for studying normal steady state operation of power systems. The load flow analysis is mainly aimed at ascertaining the steady state operating characteristics of a power system with regard to a specific load and voltage conditions. Using load flow analysis, it is possible to analyze power flow and calculate voltage drops in a reliable and accurate manner. Load-flow calculation is among the most common power system tools for examination of disturbed and undisturbed networks. By using transmission line parameters, network topology, load location and compensation, transformer parameters and generator location and limits, load flow calculation offers voltage magnitudes as well as angle for various nodes and loading of network components such as transformers and cables. The information enables assessment of compliance to various operating conditions.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Power System Simulation

Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects

Software: The Largest Segment

Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market

Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators

North America Dominates Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation, Inc. (USA)

ETAP (USA)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GE Energy Consulting (USA)

Neplan AG (Switzerland)

RTDS Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Siemens AG (Germany)

The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)

Opal-RT Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

PowerWorld Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation

Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,

2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth

Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:

(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,

Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market

Growth

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)

for the Years 2012 through 2018

Global Renewable Energy Investments in US$ Billion: 2018 & 2030

Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period

2019-2024

Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System

Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling

A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators

Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments

Cloud Platforms and IoT Adoption in Power System Simulators

Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate

Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events

Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market

Growth

Product Segmentation by Module: Definitions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Load Flow by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Load Flow by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Load Flow by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Short Circuit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Short Circuit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Short Circuit by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Device

Coordination Selectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Device Coordination

Selectivity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Device Coordination

Selectivity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Arc Flash by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Arc Flash by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Arc Flash by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Harmonics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Harmonics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Harmonics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Modules by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Modules by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Modules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Power by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,

Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,

Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc

Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,

Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,

Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,

Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,

Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc

Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc

Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Power System Simulators

by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc

Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Power System Simulators

by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Power System Simulators

by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc

Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Software, Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Load Flow,

Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash,

Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software,

Hardware and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

End-Use - Power, Industrial and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Power System Simulators

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,

Industrial and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 124: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device

Coordination Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other

Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Spain Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Module - Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination

Selectivity, Arc Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 126: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Power System

Simulators by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Load Flow, Short Circuit, Device Coordination Selectivity, Arc

Flash, Harmonics and Other Modules for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 127: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Power System

Simulators by Offering - Software, Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Spain Historic Review for Power System Simulators by

Offering - Software, Hardware and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959759/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001