New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Quality Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959757/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.UPS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$23.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Harmonic Filters segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.9% share of the global Power Quality Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Power Quality Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.93% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Surge Protection Devices Segment Corners a 18% Share in 2020



In the global Surge Protection Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 424-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Active Power, Inc.

Acumentrics, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Legrand SA

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

MTE Corporation

Powervar

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Smiths Group PLC

Socomec Group

Toshiba Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959757/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Quality Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for UPS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for UPS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for UPS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Harmonic Filters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Harmonic Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Harmonic Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Surge Protection

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Surge Protection Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Surge Protection

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power

Conditioning Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Conditioning Unit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Conditioning Unit

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Static VAR

compensator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Static VAR compensator by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Static VAR compensator

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Meters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Power Quality Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Single by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Single by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Single by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Three Phase by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Three Phase by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Three Phase by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Automotive & Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive & Industrial

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use

Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Power Quality Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS,

Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power Conditioning

Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power

Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters

and Other Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS,

Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power Conditioning

Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UPS,

Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power Conditioning

Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other

Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single and

Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: China Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality Equipment

by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive &

Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use Industries for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Power Quality Equipment Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power

Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters

and Other Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power

Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters

and Other Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: France Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment

by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment

by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power

Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters

and Other Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment

by Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment

by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR

compensator, Power Quality Meters and Other Equipment -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices,

Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality

Meters and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Power

Conditioning Unit, Static VAR compensator, Power Quality Meters

and Other Equipment for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Single and Three Phase - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

Phase - Single and Three Phase Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by Phase - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single and Three Phase for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Power Quality Equipment by

End-Use Industry - Telecommunications, Electrical &

Electronics, Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and

Other End-Use Industries Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Power Quality

Equipment by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecommunications, Electrical & Electronics,

Automotive & Industrial, Energy & Utilities and Other End-Use

Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power Quality

Equipment by Equipment - UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge

Protection Devices, Power Conditioning Unit, Static VAR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959757/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001