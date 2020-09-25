New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW
In sync with digital maturity, electrification and digitalization of everything (DOE) is hitting a peak. On the back of this digital transformation comes the critical need for power management to ensure optimum utilization of power by electrical and electronic systems. With automation, robotics and IoT connectivity proliferating in smart factories around the world, there is a critical need to ensure robustness of electrical systems. Power management systems, in this regard, help improve reliability of electrical distribution and optimize consumption. Plant assets involving hydraulics, electric motors, electrical generators, turbines, and electrical heavy machinery need a mechanism for monitoring power consumption and usage by these myriad equipment. Power management systems enable intelligent monitoring of energy consumed by various electronic/electrical systems; deploy automatic enforcement of power management scheme; ensures timely identification of unusual power consumption patterns and inefficiencies in the system; ensures safety; lowers costs and safeguards against blackouts and unscheduled downtime of assets. Electronification and electrification of vehicles along with the impending commercialization of autonomous cars are pushing up the importance of on-board power management systems for vehicles in the automotive sector. Similarly, the maritime transport industry is also throwing up attractive opportunities for growth supported by a large global maritime transport fleet and an encouraging outlook for seaborne trade.
The heartening outlook for sea trade comes despite the threat of trade wars, protectionist trade policies, and increasing regulations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020. Trade patterns will be supported by new trends such as digitalization which will redefine the geography of trade flow. IMO 2020, although will push up the cost of maritime transport, it will also help encourage fleet demolitions and fleet expansion, modernization and upgrades. Owners of inefficient vessels will face the necessity to scrap their ships and upgrade to newer energy efficient fleet to ensure conformance to the regulations. This will push up orders for new generation ships, positively influencing demand for Marine Power Management Systems (PMS). Power management on ships is important in preventing electrical blackout emergency scenarios. A power failure results in failure of engine, steering and deck machinery, and jeopardies a ship`s stability, thereby making power conservation & management an integral part of on-board operations. With vessel electrification being the future of shipping, the new generation of electric, digital and connected ships will present massive opportunity for growth of marine PMS. Also, with the average age of ships in the global fleet approximated to over 21 years, upgrades/replacements/retrofits will be a huge commercial opportunity. General cargo ships will emerge into an attractive pocket of growth with the age of these ships averaging to over 26 years. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period supported by the country`s dominance in the global shipbuilding industry. The rise of China as a major maritime power and the largest shipbuilder in terms of gross tonnage and value bodes well for growth in the market. Cumulative shipbuilding orders in the country is among the highest in the world, highlighting the country`s growing global clout in the shipbuilding business.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)
Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS
Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant
World Power Management Systems Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Middle East, Latin America,
Africa, and Japan
PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment
Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software
PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment
Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module
Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand
Economic Scenario and its Influence on PMS Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/
Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Brush Group (UK)
Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)
Emerson Electric Company (USA)
Etap (USA)
General Electric Company (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market
Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth
Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well
Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs
Favor PMS Market Expansion
Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments
Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase
in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand
Global Marine Freight Carrier Statistics
World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel
Type: 2017 & 2018
Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight
Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018
Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International
Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years
2011 through 2018
Global Seaborne Trade Statistics
World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion
Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018
Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in
Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World
Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight
tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2014,
2016 and 2018
Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector
Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type
of Company for the Period 2017-2019
North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of
Company (2017-2019)
Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications
World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot
Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,
USA, and Others
Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds
Market Momentum
Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016,
2018, 2020, and 2022
Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019): New Floor
Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet
A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Monitoring &
Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Monitoring & Control
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Monitoring &
Control by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 &
2025
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Load Shedding &
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 17: World Historic Review for Load Shedding & Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Load Shedding &
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 &
2025
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Simulator
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 20: World Historic Review for Power Simulator by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Simulator by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Generator
Controls by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 23: World Historic Review for Generator Controls by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Generator Controls by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Modules by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Modules by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Modules by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 29: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Marine by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 32: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals & Mining
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 35: World Historic Review for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Metals & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 38: World Historic Review for Data Centers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Data Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2025
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2009 through 2019
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Largest Market for Power Management Systems
Market Analytics
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 45: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,
Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 48: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power
Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 51: USA 16-Year Perspective for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 54: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 57: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 60: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
JAPAN
PMS Aims to Expand Footprint in the Sprawling Japanese
Industrial Sector
Market Analytics
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 63: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 66: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 69: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
CHINA
A High Growth Market
Market Analytics
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 71: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 72: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 74: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 75: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 77: China Historic Review for Power Management Systems by
End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 78: China 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
EUROPE
Major Market for PMS
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2025
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 81: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 84: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 87: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 90: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 92: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 93: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 95: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 96: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 98: France Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 99: France 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power
Management Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2025
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 102: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power
Management Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load
Shedding & Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and
Other Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 105: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power
Management Systems by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals &
Mining, Data Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by End-Use - Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 108: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Oil & Gas, Marine, Metals & Mining, Data Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Type - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2025
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Type - Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2009 through
2019
Table 111: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware, Software and Services for the Years 2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Systems by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2025
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Power Management Systems
by Module - Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding &
Management, Power Simulator, Generator Controls and Other
Modules Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2009 through 2019
Table 114: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Power Management
Systems by Module - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Monitoring & Control, Load Shedding & Management, Power
Simulator, Generator Controls and Other Modules for the Years
2009, 2020 & 2025
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power Management
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: