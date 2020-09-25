New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959755/?utm_source=GNW

In sync with digital maturity, electrification and digitalization of everything (DOE) is hitting a peak. On the back of this digital transformation comes the critical need for power management to ensure optimum utilization of power by electrical and electronic systems. With automation, robotics and IoT connectivity proliferating in smart factories around the world, there is a critical need to ensure robustness of electrical systems. Power management systems, in this regard, help improve reliability of electrical distribution and optimize consumption. Plant assets involving hydraulics, electric motors, electrical generators, turbines, and electrical heavy machinery need a mechanism for monitoring power consumption and usage by these myriad equipment. Power management systems enable intelligent monitoring of energy consumed by various electronic/electrical systems; deploy automatic enforcement of power management scheme; ensures timely identification of unusual power consumption patterns and inefficiencies in the system; ensures safety; lowers costs and safeguards against blackouts and unscheduled downtime of assets. Electronification and electrification of vehicles along with the impending commercialization of autonomous cars are pushing up the importance of on-board power management systems for vehicles in the automotive sector. Similarly, the maritime transport industry is also throwing up attractive opportunities for growth supported by a large global maritime transport fleet and an encouraging outlook for seaborne trade.



The heartening outlook for sea trade comes despite the threat of trade wars, protectionist trade policies, and increasing regulations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020. Trade patterns will be supported by new trends such as digitalization which will redefine the geography of trade flow. IMO 2020, although will push up the cost of maritime transport, it will also help encourage fleet demolitions and fleet expansion, modernization and upgrades. Owners of inefficient vessels will face the necessity to scrap their ships and upgrade to newer energy efficient fleet to ensure conformance to the regulations. This will push up orders for new generation ships, positively influencing demand for Marine Power Management Systems (PMS). Power management on ships is important in preventing electrical blackout emergency scenarios. A power failure results in failure of engine, steering and deck machinery, and jeopardies a ship`s stability, thereby making power conservation & management an integral part of on-board operations. With vessel electrification being the future of shipping, the new generation of electric, digital and connected ships will present massive opportunity for growth of marine PMS. Also, with the average age of ships in the global fleet approximated to over 21 years, upgrades/replacements/retrofits will be a huge commercial opportunity. General cargo ships will emerge into an attractive pocket of growth with the age of these ships averaging to over 26 years. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period supported by the country`s dominance in the global shipbuilding industry. The rise of China as a major maritime power and the largest shipbuilder in terms of gross tonnage and value bodes well for growth in the market. Cumulative shipbuilding orders in the country is among the highest in the world, highlighting the country`s growing global clout in the shipbuilding business.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)

Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS

Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant

World Power Management Systems Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-

Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Middle East, Latin America,

Africa, and Japan

PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment

Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software

PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment

Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module

Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand

Economic Scenario and its Influence on PMS Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/

Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Brush Group (UK)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Etap (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile

Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs

Favor PMS Market Expansion

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments

Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase

in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand

Global Marine Freight Carrier Statistics

World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel

Type: 2017 & 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight

Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International

Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years

2011 through 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Statistics

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion

Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in

Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World

Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010,

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight

tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage

Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2014,

2016 and 2018

Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type

of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of

Company (2017-2019)

Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia,

USA, and Others

Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds

Market Momentum

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016,

2018, 2020, and 2022

Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019): New Floor

Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects



