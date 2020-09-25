New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Positive Material Identification Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959749/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027.Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.4% share of the global Positive Material Identification market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Positive Material Identification market in the U.S. is estimated at US$629.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$633.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$633.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 471-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AMETEK, Inc.

Applus Services, S.A.

Bruker Corporation

Bureau Veritas SA

Element Materials Technology

Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation

Intertek Group PLC

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

SciAps, Inc.

SGS SA

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Torontech Inc.

Tuv Nord Group

TUV Rheinland AG

TUV SUD America, Inc.

Xenemetrix Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Positive Material Identification Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

