Operational and Financial Highlights for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2020

Total computing power sold in the first six months of 2020 was 0.25 million Thash/s, representing a year-over-year decrease of 86.02% from 1.82 million Thash/s in the same period of 2019.

Total net revenues in the first six months of 2020 were US$11.04 million, representing a 50.60% year-over-year decrease from US$22.35 million in the same period of 2019.

Gross loss in the first six months of 2020 was US$0.97 million, representing a 94.59% year-over-year decrease from US$17.87 million in the same period of 2019.

Net loss in the first six months of 2020 was US$6.96 million compared to US$19.07 million in the same period of 2019.



Mr. Dong Hu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly affected business and manufacturing activities worldwide. Measures to contain COVID-19, such as travel restrictions, mandatory quarantines and suspension of business activities have caused severe disruptions and uncertainties to our business operations and adversely affected our results of operations and financial condition. Our chip suppliers have reduced their production capacity due to the impact of the COVID-19, resulting in our shortage of raw materials during the first six months of 2020. Faced with the turbulent social and industrial environment, we have taken timely and proactive measures to ensure the resilience of our business operations and allow us to deliver solid performance after the market condition resumes normal. In light of this, our management has been actively optimizing our revenue structure based on the productivity ratio and strategically exploring expansion into blockchain-enabled financial services.”

Mr. Hu continued, “With the preparatory work we have initiated in Singapore and Canada, we are at an initial preparatory stage of executing our plan to launch blockchain-enabled financial business by establishing cryptocurrency exchange(s) and online brokerage(s) and by combining the blockchain-enabled financial businesses with the traditional ones to capture the entire value chain of the blockchain industry. Marching into these new fields, we are staying true to our mission in strengthening the technological innovation in our products and services to ensure their competitiveness in the market.”

Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2020

Total net revenues in the first six months of 2020 were US$11.04 million, representing a 50.60% year-over-year decrease from US$22.35 million in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in total net revenues were mainly due to the combined impact of COVID-19 and Bitcoin halving event, which significantly affect the expected returns on Bitcoin related activities such as mining, and in turn resulted in a much lower demand and average selling price of our Bitcoin mining machines.

Cost of revenues in the first six months of 2020 was US$12.01 million compared to US$40.21 million in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in cost of revenues were in line with the changes in the Company’s sales and the decrease in inventory write-down.

Gross loss in the first six months of 2020 was US$0.97 million, representing a 94.59% year-over-year decrease from US$17.87 million in the same period of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the first six months of 2020 were US$7.71 million compared to US$9.60 million in the same period of 2019.

Selling expenses in the first six months of 2020 were US$0.45 million compared to US$0.49 in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in selling expenses was mainly caused by reduced salary and bonus expenses relating to selling activities.





General and administrative expenses in the first six months of 2020 were US$7.26 million compared to US$9.10 million in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly caused by a decrease in research and development expenses due to decreased purchase in materials used for research and development purposes in the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

Loss from operations in the first six months of 2020 was US$8.68 million compared to US$27.47 million in the same period of 2019.



Other income in the first six months of 2020 was US$0.02 million compared to US$0.03 million in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in other income was mainly caused by the decrease in investment income from wealth management products purchased from the banks in the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Government grants in the first six months of 2020 were US$2.54 million compared to US$6.18 million in the same period of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in government grants was mainly caused by the decrease of tax rewards from government.

Net loss in the first six months of 2020 was US$6.96 million compared to US$19.07 million in the same period of 2019.

Net loss attributable to Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the first six months of 2020 was US$6.21 million compared to US$18.11 million in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted net loss per shares in the first six months of 2020 were both US$0.06 compared to US$0.16 in the same period of 2019.

EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,089,933 $ 3,464,262 Restricted cash, current 824,291 2,270,588 Accounts receivable, net 7,546,319 8,128,178 Bank acceptance notes from customers 707,394 - Advances to suppliers 1,191,368 1,062,049 Inventories, net 8,822,464 13,088,542 VAT recoverables 19,859,583 21,954,169 Prepayments 8,493,421 13,272,775 Other current assets, net 219,270 224,452 Total current assets 48,754,043 63,465,015 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 20,904,153 13,224,761 Intangible assets, net 3,418,247 3,784,153 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,125,288 1,280,076 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 23,016 37,266 Restricted cash, non-current 21,182 43,317 Other assets 830,338 776,458 Total non-current assets 26,322,224 19,146,031 Total assets $ 75,076,267 $ 82,611,046 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,173,801 $ 11,832,003 Bank acceptance notes to vendors 1,431,765 - Accrued liabilities and other payables 14,346,108 13,739,041 Loans due within one year, less unamortized debt issuance costs - 4,864,697 Operating lease liabilities, current 687,107 793,521 Operating lease liabilities – related party, current 32,732 37,266 Income taxes payable 841,725 521,648 Due to related parties 6,908,102 6,242,824 Advances from customers 1,662,352 1,015,675 Total current liabilities 33,083,692 39,046,675 Non-current liabilities: Long-term loans – related party 24,113,700 17,632,000 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 461,236 361,747 Total non-current liabilities 24,574,936 17,993,747 Total liabilities 57,658,628 57,040,422 Shareholders’ equity: Common share, HKD0.001 par value, 380,000,000 shares authorized, 111,771,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 - 14,330 Class A common share, HKD0.001 par value, 333,374,217 shares authorized, 84,409,554 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 10,822 - Class B common share, HKD0.001 par value, 46,625,783 shares authorized, 46,625,783 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 5,978 - Additional paid-in capital 115,570,313 23,888,023 Subscription receivable (91,684,760 ) - Statutory reserves 11,483,844 11,049,847 Accumulated deficit (14,552,283 ) (7,905,999 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,131,056 ) (9,066,842 ) Total Ebang International Holdings Inc. shareholder’s equity 10,702,858 17,979,359 Non-controlling interest 6,714,781 7,591,265 Total shareholders’ equity 17,417,639 25,570,624 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 75,076,267 $ 82,611,046





