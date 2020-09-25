BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcolcanna Organics Inc. (“Medcolcanna”, “MCCN” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MCCN), a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company with operations in Colombia, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to have the common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) listed on Neo Exchange Inc. (the “NEO Exchange”). Consequently, the Company has also submitted a request to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to voluntarily delist the Common Shares from the TSXV. The Company anticipates the delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV and the subsequent listing of the Common Shares on the NEO Exchange to occur on or about the week of October 12th, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions by the NEO Exchange and the TSXV. Company Management is excited with the prospect of listing the Common Shares on the NEO Exchange and the opportunities it provides to its investors, as the Company continues the ongoing development of its business operations, including pursuing operations in the United States as integral to its business and the value that it expects to provide to its shareholders. The Company will provide further updates in future press releases surrounding the status and timing of the transfer of the listing of its Common Shares.



ABOUT MEDCOLCANNA

Medcolcanna is a Canadian integrated medical cannabis company, whose fully licensed operations are based in Colombia. Led by a proven and successful management team, Medcolcanna has facilities in optimal growing locations which positions the Company to become a global leader in the medical cannabis market.

Medcolcanna employs state of the art organic agricultural technology and innovative pharmaceutical processes to produce high-quality products. The Company’s scalable production model and network of pharmaceutical partnerships globally ensures that they remain at the forefront of the medical cannabis industry.

Medcolcanna Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Reid, CFO

Carrera 49b # 93-62

Bogotá, Colombia

Phone: +571 642-9113

Email: info@medcolcanna.com

