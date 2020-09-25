New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959736/?utm_source=GNW
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Film & Sheets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints & Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $735.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$735.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$842.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Adhesives Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$324.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$442.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$535 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959736/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Film & Sheets (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Film & Sheets (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Film & Sheets (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Paints & Coatings (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Paints & Coatings (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Paints & Coatings (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Adhesives (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Adhesives (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Adhesives (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Construction (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Construction (End-Use Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Automotive (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Photovoltaic (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Photovoltaic (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Photovoltaic (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 30: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Canadian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyvinyl
Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyvinyl
Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 42: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 56: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 69: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Spanish Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 86: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 98: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 106: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 114: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Indian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Analysis
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 126: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 132: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 146: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 151: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,
2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 159: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 164: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 165: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyvinyl
Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Polyvinyl
Butyral (PVB) in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in US$
Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 180: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 185: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) in
US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 195: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:
2012-2019
Table 198: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019
Table 204: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959736/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: