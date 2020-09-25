Canadian mattress company GoodMorning.com is pleased to announce it’s been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in an annual ranking conducted by The Globe & Mail’s Report on Business magazine.

Canadian mattress company GoodMorning.com is pleased to announce it’s been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in an annual ranking conducted by The Globe & Mail’s Report on Business magazine.

Canadian mattress company GoodMorning.com is pleased to announce it’s been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in an annual ranking conducted by The Globe & Mail’s Report on Business magazine.

Canadian mattress company GoodMorning.com is pleased to announce it’s been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in an annual ranking conducted by The Globe & Mail’s Report on Business magazine.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian mattress company GoodMorning.com is pleased to announce it’s been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies in an annual ranking conducted by The Globe & Mail’s Report on Business magazine. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. GoodMorning.com earned its spot with a three-year growth of 398% and a 2019 revenue of nearly $40 million. Of the 400 companies selected, GoodMorning.com placed No. 123.

Born Novosbed Inc. in 2009, GoodMorning.com changed the future of a multibillion-dollar industry when it launched one of the first online bed-in-a-box brands in the world and invented the world’s first risk-free at-home sleep trial. GoodMorning.com is now Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer and has sold more than 125,000 mattresses.

“We’re thrilled that GoodMorning.com has been recognized as one of Canada’s top growing companies,” says GoodMorning.com Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka. “Our single greatest achievement is to have developed a company culture that relentlessly focuses on what’s important to our customers, and delivering that — and only that — to them quickly, efficiently, and with zero risk.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine — out now — and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”





About GoodMorning.com

GoodMorning.com was one of the first online bed-in-a-box companies in the world and is now Canada’s largest independent online mattress retailer. Offering seven mattress brands — including Douglas, Logan & Cove, Brunswick, Recore, Juno and Apollo — GoodMorning.com designed and shipped its first memory foam mattress, Novosbed, in 2009, after Founder and CEO Sam Prochazka had a poor in-store mattress shopping experience. At the time, buying a mattress online without being able to try it first was an unthinkable idea. So, GoodMorning.com created the mattress world's first risk-free home sleep trial and set up a continent-wide network of charities to prevent returned mattresses from going to waste. Soon GoodMorning.com’s ideas and inventions were adopted as the new standard around the world. Using the same premium materials as any luxury store mattress — but for substantially less — over 125,000 GoodMorning.com mattresses have been sold to Canadians nationwide. And that number grows daily.

For more information visit GoodMorning.com, or on social media:

Facebook facebook.com/goodmorning/

Instagram @goodmorning

Twitter @goodmorning

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

Attachments

Caroline Gault GoodMorning.com 1-587-930-7291 caroline@goodmorning.com