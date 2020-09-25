New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959731/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spunbonded, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Staples segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Meltblown Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR



In the global Meltblown segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 299-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Avgol Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Fitesa S.A.

GAF Materials LLC (GAF)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Toray Industries, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Spunbonded (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Spunbonded (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Spunbonded (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Staples (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Staples (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Staples (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Meltblown (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Meltblown (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Meltblown (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Composite (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Composite (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Composite (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hygiene (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hygiene (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hygiene (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Medical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Medical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Medical (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Industrial (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 33: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 35: Canadian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Review in China

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 56: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Polypropylene Nonwoven

Fabrics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 86: Spanish Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 89: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Russia by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 98: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 101: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 104: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: Indian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polypropylene

Nonwoven Fabrics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Polypropylene Nonwoven

Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 146: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Argentina

in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 149: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Rest of

Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 168: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 185: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Israel in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polypropylene Nonwoven

Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 198: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 209: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 56

