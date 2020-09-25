VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: JUGR) (OTCQB: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the “Company” or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce amended terms for the 100% controlled Empire property. All future cash payments totalling $3,500,000 have been removed entirely and as per the existing agreement, the issuance of 4,100,000 shares by March 30, 2021, have been reduced significantly to 1,700,000 shares and warrants. $11,500,000 in exploration costs to be incurred by December 31, 2023, has been reduced to $500,000 in aggregate on the Empire and/or Midas properties by December 15, 2022. As per the existing agreement, the issuance of 4,100,000 shares upon the completion of feasibility on the Empire property by March 30, 2025 has now been extended to December 15, 2027 (optional). The warrants issued are to be exercisable at the Market Price (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) as of the date of this news release for 60 months from their date of issuance, and all warrants will be subject to escrow provisions. All other terms of the agreement will remain un-amended.



Dan Stuart, President and CEO of Juggernaut states:

”Juggernaut continues to secure precious metal assets for the long term in geopolitically stable regions that are drill ready while simultaneously limiting dilution for shareholders.”

