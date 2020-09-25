New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959729/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spunbond, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Meltblown segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Composites Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR
In the global Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$579.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$823.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Spunbond by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Spunbond by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Spunbond by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Meltblown by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Meltblown by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Meltblown by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Composites by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Staples by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Staples by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Staples by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Baby Diapers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Baby Diapers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Baby Diapers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Female Hygiene
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Female Hygiene Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Female Hygiene Products
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Adult
Incontinence Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Adult Incontinence Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Adult Incontinence
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult
Incontinence Products and Other applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult
Incontinence Products and Other applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult
Incontinence Products and Other applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult
Incontinence Products and Other applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult
Incontinence Products and Other applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult
Incontinence Products and Other applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology -
Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby
Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products
and Other applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology -
Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby
Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products
and Other applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology -
Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for
Polypropylene Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby
Diapers, Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products
and Other applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 119: India Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Technology - Spunbond, Meltblown,
Composites and Staples Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Technology - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Spunbond, Meltblown, Composites and Staples
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers,
Female Hygiene Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other
applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 122: India Historic Review for Polypropylene Absorbent
Hygiene Products by Application - Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
Products, Adult Incontinence Products and Other applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene
Absorbent Hygiene Products by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Baby Diapers, Female Hygiene
