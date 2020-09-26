New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957713/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2020-2027. Non-XLPE Foam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the XLPE Foam segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Polyethylene (PE) Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Armacell LLC

BASF SE

DAFA A/S

DowDuPont, Inc.

Inoac Corporation

JSP Corporation

Palziv

PAR Group Ltd.

Polycell Korea Corporation

Pregis LLC

Pro-Tac Industries Inc.

Quality Foam Ltd. (Tanzania)

Rhira Industries LLC

SANWA KAKO CO., LTD.

Sealed Air Corporation

Thermotec Australia Pty Ltd.

Wisconsin Foam Products

Zotefoams PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957713/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyethylene (PE) Foams Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Non-XLPE Foam (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Non-XLPE Foam (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Non-XLPE Foam (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: XLPE Foam (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: XLPE Foam (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: XLPE Foam (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Protective Packaging (End-Use Application) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Protective Packaging (End-Use Application) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 12: Protective Packaging (End-Use Application) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (End-Use Application) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Automotive (End-Use Application) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Automotive (End-Use Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Building & Construction (End-Use Application) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Building & Construction (End-Use Application)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 18: Building & Construction (End-Use Application) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Footwear (End-Use Application) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Footwear (End-Use Application) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Footwear (End-Use Application) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application)

Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application)

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012

to 2019



Table 24: Other End-Use Applications (End-Use Application)

Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the United States

by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: United States Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Review by End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Polyethylene (PE) Foams: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Polyethylene (PE) Foams: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by End-Use

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Europe in US$

Million by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in France by End-Use

Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by End-Use

Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Polyethylene (PE) Foams:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Polyethylene (PE) Foams:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Spanish Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Review by End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Russia by End-Use

Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Asia-Pacific by

End-Use Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Indian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Review by End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyethylene (PE)

Foams: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyethylene (PE)

Foams: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by

End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Argentina in US$

Million by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Brazil by End-Use

Application: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use Application: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 172: The Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic

Market by End-Use Application in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Polyethylene (PE) Foams: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Market for Polyethylene (PE) Foams: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by End-Use

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Israel in US$

Million by End-Use Application: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by End-Use Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market by

End-Use Application: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Polyethylene (PE) Foams

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyethylene (PE) Foams

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Application:

2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by End-Use Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market in Africa by End-Use

Application: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957713/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001