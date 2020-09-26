New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyarylsulfone Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957710/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PPSU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$615.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PSU segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $491.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR
The Polyarylsulfone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$621.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
PEI & PESU Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR
In the global PEI & PESU segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$759.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$388.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Polyarylsulfone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Polyarylsulfone Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Polyarylsulfone Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: PPSU (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: PPSU (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: PPSU (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PSU (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PSU (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PSU (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: PEI & PESU (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: PEI & PESU (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: PEI & PESU (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Medical (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Medical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Electrical & Electronic (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Electrical & Electronic (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Electrical & Electronic (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Aerospace (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Aerospace (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Polyarylsulfone Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 33: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 36: Polyarylsulfone Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Polyarylsulfone Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Polyarylsulfone: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Polyarylsulfone Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Polyarylsulfone Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Polyarylsulfone Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Polyarylsulfone Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Polyarylsulfone Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Polyarylsulfone Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Polyarylsulfone Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Polyarylsulfone Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Polyarylsulfone Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Polyarylsulfone Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Polyarylsulfone Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Polyarylsulfone Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Polyarylsulfone Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Polyarylsulfone Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Polyarylsulfone Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Polyarylsulfone Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Polyarylsulfone: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Polyarylsulfone Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 87: Polyarylsulfone Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Polyarylsulfone Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Polyarylsulfone Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 96: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Polyarylsulfone Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Polyarylsulfone Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Polyarylsulfone Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Polyarylsulfone Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Polyarylsulfone Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Polyarylsulfone Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 120: Polyarylsulfone Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Polyarylsulfone Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Polyarylsulfone Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Polyarylsulfone Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Polyarylsulfone Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Polyarylsulfone Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyarylsulfone:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 137: Polyarylsulfone Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 140: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Marketby Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Polyarylsulfone Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Polyarylsulfone Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Polyarylsulfone Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Polyarylsulfone Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Polyarylsulfone Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Polyarylsulfone Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Polyarylsulfone Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyarylsulfone Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 164: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Polyarylsulfone Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Polyarylsulfone Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Historic Marketby
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Polyarylsulfone Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Polyarylsulfone Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Polyarylsulfone: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Polyarylsulfone Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Polyarylsulfone Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Polyarylsulfone Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Polyarylsulfone Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Polyarylsulfone Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyarylsulfone Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyarylsulfone Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polyarylsulfone Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyarylsulfone Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Polyarylsulfone Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 213: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
