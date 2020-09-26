New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyarylsulfone Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957710/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. PPSU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$615.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PSU segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $491.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.2% CAGR



The Polyarylsulfone market in the U.S. is estimated at US$491.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$621.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



PEI & PESU Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global PEI & PESU segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$759.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$388.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Ensinger Inc.

Polymer Dynamix LLC.

RTP Company

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957710/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Polyarylsulfone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Polyarylsulfone Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Polyarylsulfone Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: PPSU (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: PPSU (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: PPSU (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PSU (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: PSU (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: PSU (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: PEI & PESU (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PEI & PESU (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: PEI & PESU (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Medical (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Medical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Electrical & Electronic (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Electrical & Electronic (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Electrical & Electronic (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Aerospace (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Aerospace (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Aerospace (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Polyarylsulfone Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Polyarylsulfone Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Polyarylsulfone Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Polyarylsulfone: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Polyarylsulfone Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Polyarylsulfone Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Polyarylsulfone Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Polyarylsulfone Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Polyarylsulfone Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Polyarylsulfone Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Polyarylsulfone Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Polyarylsulfone Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Polyarylsulfone Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Polyarylsulfone Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Polyarylsulfone Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Polyarylsulfone Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Polyarylsulfone Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Polyarylsulfone Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Polyarylsulfone Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Polyarylsulfone Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Polyarylsulfone: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Polyarylsulfone Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Polyarylsulfone Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Polyarylsulfone Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Polyarylsulfone Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Polyarylsulfone Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Polyarylsulfone Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Polyarylsulfone Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Polyarylsulfone Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Polyarylsulfone Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Polyarylsulfone Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Polyarylsulfone Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Polyarylsulfone Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Polyarylsulfone Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Polyarylsulfone Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Polyarylsulfone Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Polyarylsulfone Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Polyarylsulfone:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Polyarylsulfone Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Polyarylsulfone Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Marketby Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Polyarylsulfone Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Polyarylsulfone Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Polyarylsulfone Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Polyarylsulfone Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Polyarylsulfone Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Polyarylsulfone Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Polyarylsulfone Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Polyarylsulfone Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Polyarylsulfone Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 164: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Polyarylsulfone Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Polyarylsulfone Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Historic Marketby

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Polyarylsulfone Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Polyarylsulfone Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Polyarylsulfone: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Polyarylsulfone Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Polyarylsulfone in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Polyarylsulfone Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Polyarylsulfone Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Polyarylsulfone Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Polyarylsulfone Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Polyarylsulfone Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Polyarylsulfone Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Polyarylsulfone Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Polyarylsulfone in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Polyarylsulfone Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Polyarylsulfone Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Polyarylsulfone Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Polyarylsulfone Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Polyarylsulfone Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Polyarylsulfone Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Polyarylsulfone Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Polyarylsulfone Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Polyarylsulfone Market in Africa by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Polyarylsulfone Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Polyarylsulfone Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Polyarylsulfone Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957710/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001