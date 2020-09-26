New York, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Phase Shifters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957680/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 55% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Telecom, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 52.3% CAGR and reach US$745.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Radar & Communication segment is readjusted to a revised 47.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.7% CAGR



The Digital Phase Shifters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$279.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41.8% and 50% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23% CAGR.



Defense Segment to Record 63.5% CAGR



In the global Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 63.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$651.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 139-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Astra Microwave Products Limited

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)

Mercury Systems, Inc.

Pasternack Enterprises, Inc.

Sage Millimeter, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957680/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Phase Shifter Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Phase Shifters Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Digital Phase Shifters Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Telecom (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Telecom (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Telecom (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Radar & Communication (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Radar & Communication (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Radar & Communication (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Defense (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Defense (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Defense (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aerospace (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Aerospace (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Aerospace (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Digital Phase Shifter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Digital Phase Shifters Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Digital Phase Shifters Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 21: Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Digital Phase Shifters Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Digital Phase Shifters Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 24: Canadian Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Digital

Phase Shifters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Japanese Digital Phase Shifters Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 27: Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Digital Phase Shifters in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Digital Phase Shifters Market Review in China in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Digital Phase Shifter Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Digital Phase Shifters Market Demand

Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Digital Phase Shifters Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Digital Phase Shifters Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 35: Digital Phase Shifters Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Digital Phase Shifters Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: French Digital Phase Shifters Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Digital Phase Shifters Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: German Digital Phase Shifters Market in Retrospect in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Digital Phase Shifters in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Digital Phase Shifters Market Review in Italy in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Digital Phase Shifters in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: United Kingdom Digital Phase Shifters Market in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 48: Digital Phase Shifters Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Digital Phase Shifters Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Digital Phase Shifters Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Digital Phase Shifters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Digital Phase Shifters Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Digital Phase Shifters Historic Market

Review in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Digital Phase Shifters Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World Digital Phase Shifters Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Digital Phase Shifters Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of World Digital Phase Shifters Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957680/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001