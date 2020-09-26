New York, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Personal Care Ingredients Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957669/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Emollients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR to reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surfactants segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Personal Care Ingredients market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Personal Care Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.85% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Emulsifiers Segment Corners a 24.8% Share in 2020



In the global Emulsifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Personal Care Ingredients Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Emollients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Emollients by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Emollients by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Surfactants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Surfactants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Emulsifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Rheology

Modifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Rheology Modifiers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Rheology Modifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Active

Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Active Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Active Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Ingredients

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Ingredients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Skin Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hair Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hair Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hair Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Oral Care by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Oral Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Oral Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Make-up by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Make-up by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Make-up by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Personal Care Ingredients Market Share (in %) by Company:

2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients by

Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients by

Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin

Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Personal Care Ingredients Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients by

Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients by

Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Skin

Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other Applications for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology

Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Personal Care Ingredients

by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients,

Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active

Ingredients and Other Ingredients - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Care Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair

Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 110: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 111: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal

Care Ingredients by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Care

Ingredients by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal

Care Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 118: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Personal

Care Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral

Care, Make-up and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care,

Make-up and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 120: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Personal

Care Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 122: Australia Historic Review for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Emollients, Surfactants,

Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients and Other

Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 123: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Personal Care

Ingredients by Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers,

Active Ingredients and Other Ingredients for the Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 124: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Personal

Care Ingredients by Application - Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957669/?utm_source=GNW



