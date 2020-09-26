New York, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Terahertz Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Type, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974411/?utm_source=GNW

In the food industry, food manufacturers and packagers can use terahertz food scanners instead of using X-ray machines to check abnormalities; for example, it can detect the misplacement or inadequate placement of candy bars in carton by a pick-and-place robotic arm.



The THz imagers face no problem seeing through cardboard or PE packaging; metal foil rather would create even better contrast in THz images.Detecting insects and other foreign objects in food are a severe cause of concern to consumers, food producers, and retailers.



Sometimes, unwrapping chocolate bars could reveal unpleasant surprises in the form of insects, metal or glass pieces, or dirt clots.This can not only kill the appetite of the consumers but also cause severe consequences such as broken teeth or food poisoning.



Moreover, in several countries, producers or retailers may end up being sued, potentially leading to fines and lawsuits worth millions of dollars. A few tests have specifically been designed for the food industry to demonstrate the ability to identify foreign objects (e.g., insects, pieces of plastics, metal, stones, or soil) within some food products, which is providing growth potential for the terahertz technology market.

In North America, the US is the worst affected country by the COVID-19 outbreak.The significant presence of prominent medical and healthcare, defense, and security companies in the country makes it one of the largest markets for terahertz technology in the region.



The huge increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the country is affecting both supply and demand of the products enabled with terahertz technology due to supply chain disruptions across the region.

The terahertz detector led the North America terahertz technology market based on component in 2019.Terahertz radiations fall between the microwaves and far infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum.



These radiations have the capability to penetrate through plastics, clothing, and wood, among other materials; their non-ionizing behavior makes them safer for individuals, compared to X-rays that can be harmful.Terahertz radiations are widely used in full body scan machines installed at airports and other public places for security purposes.



These machines are also used in medical applications for initial cancer cell detection. Terahertz radiations fall in the frequency range from roughly 0.1 THz to 10 THz, corresponding to wavelengths from 3 mm to 30 ?m. These frequencies are tough to identify with traditional means of electronics, which are capable of accessing only the lower end of terahertz region. As a result, several other methods for terahertz detection have been designed and developed; a few of these include the use of photonics. Terahertz radiations can be detected and measured through Micro-bolometers, GolayCells, pyroelectric detectors, Schottky diode detectors, and photo-acoustic detectors, which ultimately drives the market for this technology.

The overall North America terahertz technology market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America terahertz technology market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America terahertz technology market. Terasense Group Inc., Teraview limited, Advantest Corporation, Toptica Photonics AG, Luna Innovations Inc., Menlo Systems GmbH, Advanced Photonix Inc., and Microtech Instrument Inc. are among the key players operating in the market in this region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974411/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001