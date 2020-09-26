New York, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Terahertz Body Scanning Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology Type, Scanner Type, and Application and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974410/?utm_source=GNW



A terahertz body scanner is a detector used for detecting hidden objects, such as weapons and other illegal items, underneath a person’s clothing using terahertz radiations.The scanning element directs the radiation on a sensor during terahertz body scanning, and a consolidated image is generated after an imaging processor communicates with the sensor.



The scanning technology can be used or integrated into broader security architectures as a standalone security system.The terahertz body scanning market is segmented into technology type, scanner type, application, and country.



Based on technology type, the market is further segmented into standalone and integrated.Based on scanner type, the market is sub segmented into fixed and portable.



Based on application, the market is further bifurcated into public places, airport checkpoints, train stations and subways, and others.

North America is one of the most important region for the adoption and growth of new technologies owing to favorable government policies to boost innovation, presence of huge industrial base, and high adoption of automation in various industries especially in developed countries such as the US and Canada.Hence, any impact on the growth of industries is expected to affect the economic growth of the region in a negative manner.



The US is one of the largest markets for terahertz body scanning owing to the presence of leading market players in the region which further enhance the procurement of terahertz body scanning.The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country is affecting both supply and demand of terahertz body scanning due to supply chain disruptions across the region.



The halt in manufacturing activities of products and solutions associated with various industries across the US, Canada and Mexico are impacting the demand of terahertz body scanning. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US is going to impact the terahertz body scanning market growth of North America region in a negative manner for the next few quarters.

The overall North America terahertz body scanning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the terahertz body scanning market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America terahertz body scanning market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, terahertz body scanning market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America terahertz body scanning market are Thruvision Group plc, Terasense Group Inc., Shanghai Eastimage Equipment Co., Ltd., Nuctech Company Limited, INO, Leidos, and Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG are among others.

