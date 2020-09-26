London, UK, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensitrust, the next-generation blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered job marketplace, recently announced its token sale. It is a progressive platform that envisions to solve the problems plaguing the conventional job market.

In the traditional job market, time constraints, bureaucratic procedures, and result validation are some of the major issues. Further, COVID-19 has led to havoc in the job market with several employees losing their jobs and several others working at significantly lower pays. Sensitrust will offer a decentralized job marketplace where all functions are performed in a smart working environment with blockchain and artificial intelligence at its core.

With Sensitrust, organizations and professionals can connect transparently. Companies and private customers list out their requirements and hire the right professional among those who have registered on the platform. Blockchain will help to allocate the agreed amount and to keep it locked until the delivery, with the support of smart contracts. At the same time, AI will help to evaluate the quality of products and services provided and authorize the release of the compensation to the professional. The AI engine will also provide recommendations and support in the definition of product or service requirements. The engine will use past experiences of similar activities to predict future outcomes.

As for those looking for jobs, the platform will suggest the most promising opportunities by analyzing the product or service requirements defined by customers. It will support both customers and professionals to evaluate whether the final product is satisfactory or not.



The Sensitrust team consists of some of the leading researchers, scientific associates, business advisors, GDPR consultants, and web developers, whose competencies are a guarantee towards the success of the platform.

Early participants to the token sale will get access to the beta platform along with free access to its premium services at the time of the launch. Users have the option to buy SETS (Sensitrust official token) with Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Tron (TRX), Tether (USDT), and fiat currencies. The SETS token is an ERC 20 token and has a supply of 200 million SETS. For the main sale, 130 million are available with the token price of €0.08.





About Sensitrust

Sensitrust is a platform that matches customers and professionals. It empowers them to make deals and develop new projects. Every phases of the activities performed in the platform are supported by blockchain and AI-based technologies.





