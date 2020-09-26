New York, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Brake Pad Market By Vehicle Type, By Top 5 Part Numbers, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972085/?utm_source=GNW

Growing demand for comfortable and smoother rides with low noise & efficient braking system is driving demand for brake pads instead of brake shoes.



Increase in implementation of technologically advanced braking system like Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Braking System (EBS), Electric Driven Intelligent Brake (EDIB), Autonomous Electronic Braking (AEB), etc., to enhance safety for high-speed light vehicles is expected to continue boosting growth of brake pads market size. Market players are introducing performance-oriented brake pads equipped with advanced friction materials, which significantly enhance braking performance.

Saudi Arabia brake pad market can be segmented based on vehicle type, by brake pad part number, and by company.In terms of vehicle type segmentation, passenger car segment accounted for the largest share and the trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years.



Increasing demand for high-speed passenger cars with efficient braking system along with overall expanding passenger car fleet size in Saudi Arabia. Off roading activities and the number of privately owned luxury cars is continuously increasing in Saudi Arabia, which in turn augmenting demand for brake pads in the country.

FBK, ATE Brakes, Bosch Auto Parts, AC Delco, Bendix (MAT Holdings), Ferodo (Tenneco) are some of the major leading players in brake pad market of Saudi Arabia. Surging popularity of brake pads with longer life, efficient braking under wide temperature range, and low noise during braking at high speed is pushing the companies to focus on improving the functionality of brake pads.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast Saudi Arabia brake pad market size.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia brake pad market based on vehicle type, by part number, and by company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia brake pad market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Saudi Arabia brake pad market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia brake pad market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of brake pad market players operating across Saudi Arabia.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across Saudi Arabia.

The analyst calculated Saudi Arabia brake pad market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Brake pad manufacturers, distributor and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to brake pad market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia brake pad market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

• Market, by Part Number:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia brake pad market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001