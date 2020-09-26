New York, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Performance Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957658/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plastic Additives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$51.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paint & Coatings Additives segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.8% CAGR



The Performance Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Pigment Additives Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Pigment Additives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Akzo Nobel NV

ALTANA AG

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Cytec Solvay Group

DowDuPont, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman Corporation

Lanxess AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957658/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Performance Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastic Additives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plastic Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paint & Coatings

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Paint & Coatings Additives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paint & Coatings

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pigment Additives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pigment Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pigment Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ink Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Ink Additives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ink Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Rubber Additives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Rubber Additives by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Household Goods

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Household Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Household Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Performance Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Performance Additives by Type -

Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Performance Additives Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Performance Additives by Type -

Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plastic

Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink

Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Performance Additives by

End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packaging,

Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Performance Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint &

Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Performance

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Performance Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods,

Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Performance Additives by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Performance

Additives by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Performance

Additives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Performance Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint &

Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Performance

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Performance Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods,

Automotive, Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Performance Additives

by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives,

Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Performance

Additives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Australia Historic Review for Performance Additives

by End-Use - Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive,

Construction and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Performance

Additives by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Household Goods, Automotive, Construction and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Performance

Additives by Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings

Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber

Additives - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: India Historic Review for Performance Additives by

Type - Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment

Additives, Ink Additives and Rubber Additives Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957658/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001