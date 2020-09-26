New York, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pea Proteins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957651/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Isolates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$22.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Concentrates segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Pea Proteins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Textured Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Textured segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pea Protein Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pea Proteins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pea Proteins Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pea Proteins Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Isolates (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$:
2020 to 2027
Table 5: Isolates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Isolates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Concentrates (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Concentrates (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Concentrates (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Textured (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Textured (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Textured (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Meat Substitutes (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Meat Substitutes (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Meat Substitutes (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Bakery Products (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Bakery Products (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Bakery Products (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Dietary Supplements (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Dietary Supplements (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Dietary Supplements (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pea Protein Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Pea Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Pea Proteins Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Pea Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Pea Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 30: Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Pea Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Pea Proteins Historic Market Review by Type
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 33: Pea Proteins Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Pea Proteins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Pea Proteins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Pea Proteins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: Pea Proteins Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pea
Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Pea Proteins Market in US$ by Application:
2012-2019
Table 42: Pea Proteins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Pea Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Pea Proteins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Pea Proteins in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Pea Proteins Market Review in China in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pea Protein Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Pea Proteins Market Demand Scenario in US$
by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Pea Proteins Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Pea Proteins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Pea Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Pea Proteins Market in Europe in US$ by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Pea Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: Pea Proteins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Pea Proteins Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: French Pea Proteins Historic Market Scenario in US$
by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Pea Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Pea Proteins Historic Market Review in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Pea Proteins Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Pea Proteins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: German Pea Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Pea Proteins Market Growth Prospects in US$
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Pea Proteins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Pea Proteins in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Pea Proteins Market Review in Italy in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Pea Proteins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: Pea Proteins Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pea
Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Pea Proteins Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Pea Proteins Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Pea Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Pea Proteins Historic Market Review by Type
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 84: Pea Proteins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Pea Proteins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Pea Proteins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Pea Proteins Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Pea Proteins Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Pea Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Pea Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 93: Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Pea Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Pea Proteins Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Pea Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 98: Pea Proteins Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Pea Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Pea Proteins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Pea Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Historic Market Review in
US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Pea Proteins Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Pea Proteins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Pea Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Pea Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Pea Proteins Historic Market Review by Type
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 117: Pea Proteins Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Pea Proteins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Pea Proteins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Pea Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Pea Proteins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pea Proteins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 128: Pea Proteins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Pea Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pea Proteins Market in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Pea Proteins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Pea Proteins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027
Table 134: Pea Proteins Market in Latin America in US$ by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Pea Proteins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Pea Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Pea Proteins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Pea Proteins in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Pea Proteins Market Review in Latin America in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Pea Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Pea Proteins Market in Argentina in US$ by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Pea Proteins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Pea Proteins Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Pea Proteins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Pea Proteins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Pea Proteins Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Pea Proteins Historic Market Review in US$
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Pea Proteins Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis in US$
by Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Pea Proteins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Pea Proteins Market in Retrospect in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Pea Proteins Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Pea Proteins Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Pea Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Pea Proteins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Pea Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 165: Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Pea Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Pea Proteins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Pea Proteins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Pea Proteins Historic Market by Type
in US$: 2012-2019
Table 171: Pea Proteins Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Pea Proteins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Pea Proteins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by Application
for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Pea Proteins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 176: Pea Proteins Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Pea
Proteins in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Pea Proteins Market in US$ by Application:
2012-2019
Table 180: Pea Proteins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Pea Proteins Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ by Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Pea Proteins Market in Israel in US$ by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Pea Proteins Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ by Application: 2020-2027
Table 185: Pea Proteins Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Pea Proteins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Pea Proteins Market Growth Prospects
in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Pea Proteins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Pea Proteins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Pea Proteins in US$ by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Pea Proteins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Pea Proteins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Pea Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Pea Proteins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Pea Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Pea Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Pea Proteins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Pea Proteins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Pea Proteins Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Pea Proteins Market in
Retrospect in US$ by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Pea Proteins Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Pea Proteins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Pea Proteins Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Pea Proteins Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Pea Proteins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ for 2012-2019
Table 210: Pea Proteins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
