NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (“Nano-X” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNOX) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 20-cv-04528, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Nano-X securities between August 21, 2020 and September 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased Nano-X securities during the class period, you have until November 16, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Nano-X purportedly develops and produces x-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Nano-X’s commercial agreements and its customers were fabricated; (ii) Nano-X’s statements regarding its “novel” Nanox System were misleading as the Company never provided data comparing its images with images from competitors’ machines; (iii) Nano-X’s submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) admitted the Nanox System was not original; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 15, 2020, Citron Research published a report titled “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market – Theranos 2.0” (the “Citron Report”). With respect to Nano-X, the Citron Report stated that “this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”

The Citron Report revealed that the Company’s claims about its customers with commercial agreements were false.

The Citron Report also discussed how Nano-X has not published any data comparing images from its machines with other x-ray machines and that Nano-X’s statements that it was creating a novel solution to medical imaging were false.

The Citron Report noted and explained that the Company’s 510(k) application to the FDA for the Nanox System was an admission that the Company did not have a novel product, stating, in part: “By submitting a 510(K), you are saying you have nothing new and are seeking easy approval as you are just another product that has already been tested.”

On this news, Nano-X’s ordinary share price fell $12.41 per share, or more than 25%, over the next two trading days to close at $36.80 per share on September 16, 2020, damaging investors.

