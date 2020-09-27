NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (“Wrap” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WRTC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Wrap and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled “Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors” (the “White Diamond Report”). The White Diamond Report alleged, among other things, that the Company’s trial pilot program with the Los Angeles Police Department for the Company’s BolaWrap “remote handcuff” technology was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the pilot program’s results to investors.

On this news, Wrap’s stock price fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43%, to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020.

