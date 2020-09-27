NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Odonate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-01828, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Odonate securities between December 7, 2017, and August 21, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased Odonate securities during the class period, you have until November 16, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Odonate was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California. Odonate is a pharmaceutical company that develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company is focused on developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent.

Tesetaxel is in Phase 3 clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (“MBC”), called the CONTESSA trial, which is evaluating tesetaxel in combination with capecitabine in patients with MBC.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) tesetaxel was not as safe or well-tolerated as the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) consequently, tesetaxel’s commercial viability as a cancer treatment was overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On August 24, 2020, during pre-market hours, Odonate issued a press release announcing top-line results from the CONTESSA trial. Although the study met its primary endpoint, tesetaxel plus capecitabine was associated with Grade 3 or higher neutropenia (low levels of white blood cells), which occurred in 71.2% of patients with the combination treatment versus 8.3% for capecitabine alone. Various other Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events (“AEs”) were also associated with tesetaxel plus capecitabine versus capecitabine alone. Further, discontinuation rates were 4.2% from neutropenia and 3.6% from neuropathy, and the overall discontinuation rate was 23.1% in the treatment group compared to 11.9% in the capecitabine alone group.

On this news, Odonate’s stock price fell $15.21 per share, or 45.35%, to close at $18.33 per share on August 24, 2020.

