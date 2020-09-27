MoU to study viable hyperloop corridors from BLR Airport

BIAL aims to make BLR Airport a transportation hub

Hyperloop could connect BLR Airport to the city center in about 10 minutes

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Hyperloop , the category leader in hyperloop technology, and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of the award-winning Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/ BLR Airport) , signed a first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Understanding to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Hyperloop corridor from BLR Airport.

The MoU was exchanged virtually between Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and DP World, and Mr. T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIAL in the presence of Mr. Kapil Mohan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Infrastructure Development Department, Government of Karnataka.

“We are honored to partner with Bangalore International Airport Limited to explore ways in which hyperloop can become a part of the solution to tackle congestion and support economic growth in Bengaluru,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. “Beyond just the transit of passengers, airports are crucial conduit for goods, especially time-sensitive deliveries. A hyperloop-connected airport would dramatically improve the delivery of cargo and create an ultra-efficient supply chain.”

BIAL aims to make BLR Airport a transportation hub that connects people and places together through various modes of transport. In addition to its well-established road network, BLR Airport will soon be connected with the sub-urban railway in few weeks and have Metro connectivity in four years.

"The Government of Karnataka has implemented several measures to improve the transport infrastructure of the State. The commissioning of a feasibility study for hyperloop connectivity from BLR Airport is another major step towards building the infrastructure required to define mobility for the future, enabling the efficient movement of people," said Mr. TM Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka and Chairman of the Board of Directors, BIAL.

The pre-feasibility study, which focuses on technical, economic and route feasibility, is expected to be completed in 2 phases of six months each. With speeds of up to 1,080 kmph, hyperloop could transport thousands of passengers per hour from BLR Airport to the city center in under 10 minutes, according to the preliminary analysis.

“As India’s hub for technology and innovation, Karnataka is embracing hyperloop as a way to keep pace, support clean growth, and open new opportunities for the city,” said Mr. Jay Walder, CEO of Virgin Hyperloop. “A hyperloop-enabled airport would not only allow for faster travel times, it would create a 21st century passenger experience and expand airport capacity.”

“At BIAL, our vision is to make BLR Airport the new gateway to India by transforming it as a transportation hub. We are excited to take this landmark step which can catalyze the economic growth of the state of Karnataka and the region. Technological innovation is key to building and sustaining world-class transportation hub, and this study is an important step forward. This mode of transportation offers enormous economic potential, connecting passengers at unprecedented speeds, with zero emissions,” said Mr. Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL.

Travelers could streamline their multimodal trip with seamless check in and security – for both their hyperloop as well as air travel at centrally-located hyperloop portals.

About Virgin Hyperloop

Virgin Hyperloop is the only company in the world that has successfully tested hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. Faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes, hyperloop would create millions of jobs that support ‘Make in India’ industries, attract investment from around the globe, and solidify the country’s future as a knowledge and research hub. Beyond transforming intra-city and intra-state connectivity, Virgin Hyperloop’s goal is to create a hyper-connected India.



The company continues to work in Maharashtra on a hyperloop project that would link central Pune to Mumbai in 25 minutes, as opposed to the current 3.5+ hours by road. The project – which would be the largest private infrastructure investment in Maharashtra, creating 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs and $36 billion USD in socio-economic benefits – has been deemed a public infrastructure project by the Government of Maharashtra, with the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World (VH-DPW) Consortium as the Original Project Proponent (OPP). You can learn more about Virgin Hyperloop's technology, vision, and ongoing projects here.

About Bangalore International Airport Limited

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is a public limited company – formed under The Companies Act – to build, own and operate the Greenfield Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) for a 30-year concession period. BLR Airport is the first Greenfield airport in India to be built as a private-public partnership. Private promoters hold 74% (Fairfax 54% and Siemens Projects Ventures 20%) stake in BIAL, while the government holds the remaining 26% (Karnataka State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited – 13%, Airport Authority of India – 13%).

The Airport began operations in May 2008 and plays a key role in driving the economy of the region – offering a wide air-route network, with over 37 passenger airlines and 14 cargo airlines connecting Bengaluru to the rest of the world. It is currently the busiest airport in South India and the third largest in the Country, having welcomed 33.65 million passengers in CY 2019. BLR Airport was recognised as the Best Regional Airport in India & Central Asia at the 2020 SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, for the fifth time in 11 years. In 2018, BLR Airport became the first Airport in the World to win the ACI-ASQ awards for both arrivals and departures, and retained the award in 2019. For more information log on to www.bengaluruairport.com