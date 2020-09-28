Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exhibitions & Events Market in Europe - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European exhibition market size is expected to reach revenues of $18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the market size of the Exhibition Market in Europe?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the global exhibition industry?
3. What is the growth rate of the European Exhibition Market?
4. Who are the leading companies operating in the Exhibition landscape, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?
The Europe exhibition market is likely to experience significant modifications with the use of big data analytics. It enables exhibitors in the region to make planned marketing programs, digital campaigns, and effective strategies that will drive market growth. Companies are using big data to provide valuable business intelligence to stay in line with the competition. Furthermore, the data gathered bits of help in better logistics planning, increases sponsorship opportunities, boosts events participation, and improves revenues, and helps increase the attendance rate at exhibitions. Moreover, the data can help crunch numbers for CRM, marketing, e-mail marketing, sales, and event management. The increasing presence of big data analytics is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the exhibition industry heavily by creating a huge domino effect. Companies that are involved in staging exhibitions and those that exhibit or source on trade fairs are already suffering immensely under the current wave of postponements and cancellations. In Europe, the sale generated by exhibiting companies accounts for $4.04 billion per quarter. The losses in Europe are expected to be relatively higher than APAC, with the exhibition industry in the region being the global leader in terms of quality, turnover, and venue capacity.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
Europe was the largest industry in the global exhibition market in 2019. Foreign companies see Germany as a presentation platform owing to the glamorous reputation of its exhibitions. Trade fairs are the most important instrument in B2B communications. They are one of the main reasons for event businesses to be one of the leading service sectors in Germany. The exhibition sector in Germany is a major global player and is the world's number one location for global tradeshows as it provides plenty of space for exhibitors. Germany headquarters five of the world's ten leading trade fair companies.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The European exhibition industry is projected to observe growing business consolidation due to the stable competitive climate. Product differentiation plays a vital role in surviving an extremely competitive environment. The key market players need to build high functionalities and continue to update their product portfolio to keep up with new technical advances, failing which they could lose market importance. Sellers are continually revising their tactics in accordance with the changing environment. The rapid competitive development and the advent of new players could adversely affect the competition among the vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Impact Of Covid-19
8.1 Overview
8.2 Impact On Global Trade
8.3 Impact On Global Supply Chain
8.4 Disruptions In Supply Chain
8.5 Impact On Exhibitions & Events Market
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Redesign Of Exhibition Models
9.2 Growing Use Of Big Data
9.3 Increased Focus On Insurance & Security
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Budget Allocation For Brand Experiences
10.2 Sustained Popularity In Elusive Industry Sectors
10.3 Integration Of Trade Shows And Digital Technology
10.4 Increased Number Of Venues With Expanding Capacity
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Exhibitor Advocacy
11.2 Risks Related To Economy, Operation, And Compliance
11.3 Infrastructural Issues
11.4 Political Turbulence
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Net Space Rented
12.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Exhibitions & Events Market In Europe
12.4 Market By Exhibition Type
12.5 Market By Revenue Stream
12.6 Market By Industry Type
12.7 Market By Major Countries
12.8 Five Forces Analysis
13 Exhibition Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
13.2 B2B
13.3 B2C
13.4 Mixed
14 Revenue Stream
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Exhibitor Fees
14.3 Sponsorship Fees
14.4 Entrance Fees
14.5 Services
15 Industry Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Net Space Rented
15.3 Consumer Goods & Retail Sector
15.4 Hospitality Sector
15.5 AFF & Energy Sector
15.6 Automotive & Transportation Sector
15.7 Industrial Sector
15.8 Entertainment
15.9 Other Sectors
16 Key Countries
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot And Growth Engine - Net Space Rented
Competitive Landscape
Competition Overview
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
