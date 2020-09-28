Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exhibitions & Events Market in Europe - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European exhibition market size is expected to reach revenues of $18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the market size of the Exhibition Market in Europe?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the global exhibition industry?

3. What is the growth rate of the European Exhibition Market?

4. Who are the leading companies operating in the Exhibition landscape, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?



The Europe exhibition market is likely to experience significant modifications with the use of big data analytics. It enables exhibitors in the region to make planned marketing programs, digital campaigns, and effective strategies that will drive market growth. Companies are using big data to provide valuable business intelligence to stay in line with the competition. Furthermore, the data gathered bits of help in better logistics planning, increases sponsorship opportunities, boosts events participation, and improves revenues, and helps increase the attendance rate at exhibitions. Moreover, the data can help crunch numbers for CRM, marketing, e-mail marketing, sales, and event management. The increasing presence of big data analytics is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted the exhibition industry heavily by creating a huge domino effect. Companies that are involved in staging exhibitions and those that exhibit or source on trade fairs are already suffering immensely under the current wave of postponements and cancellations. In Europe, the sale generated by exhibiting companies accounts for $4.04 billion per quarter. The losses in Europe are expected to be relatively higher than APAC, with the exhibition industry in the region being the global leader in terms of quality, turnover, and venue capacity.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



Europe was the largest industry in the global exhibition market in 2019. Foreign companies see Germany as a presentation platform owing to the glamorous reputation of its exhibitions. Trade fairs are the most important instrument in B2B communications. They are one of the main reasons for event businesses to be one of the leading service sectors in Germany. The exhibition sector in Germany is a major global player and is the world's number one location for global tradeshows as it provides plenty of space for exhibitors. Germany headquarters five of the world's ten leading trade fair companies.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The European exhibition industry is projected to observe growing business consolidation due to the stable competitive climate. Product differentiation plays a vital role in surviving an extremely competitive environment. The key market players need to build high functionalities and continue to update their product portfolio to keep up with new technical advances, failing which they could lose market importance. Sellers are continually revising their tactics in accordance with the changing environment. The rapid competitive development and the advent of new players could adversely affect the competition among the vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Impact Of Covid-19

8.1 Overview

8.2 Impact On Global Trade

8.3 Impact On Global Supply Chain

8.4 Disruptions In Supply Chain

8.5 Impact On Exhibitions & Events Market



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Redesign Of Exhibition Models

9.2 Growing Use Of Big Data

9.3 Increased Focus On Insurance & Security



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Budget Allocation For Brand Experiences

10.2 Sustained Popularity In Elusive Industry Sectors

10.3 Integration Of Trade Shows And Digital Technology

10.4 Increased Number Of Venues With Expanding Capacity



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Exhibitor Advocacy

11.2 Risks Related To Economy, Operation, And Compliance

11.3 Infrastructural Issues

11.4 Political Turbulence



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast - Revenue & Net Space Rented

12.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On Exhibitions & Events Market In Europe

12.4 Market By Exhibition Type

12.5 Market By Revenue Stream

12.6 Market By Industry Type

12.7 Market By Major Countries

12.8 Five Forces Analysis



13 Exhibition Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

13.2 B2B

13.3 B2C

13.4 Mixed



14 Revenue Stream

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

14.2 Exhibitor Fees

14.3 Sponsorship Fees

14.4 Entrance Fees

14.5 Services



15 Industry Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Net Space Rented

15.3 Consumer Goods & Retail Sector

15.4 Hospitality Sector

15.5 AFF & Energy Sector

15.6 Automotive & Transportation Sector

15.7 Industrial Sector

15.8 Entertainment

15.9 Other Sectors



16 Key Countries

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot And Growth Engine - Net Space Rented



Competitive Landscape

Competition Overview



Prominent Vendors

Informa

RELX Group

Fiera Milano

GL Events

Koelnmesse

The MCH Group

Messe Dsseldorf

Messe Frankfurt

Messe Munchen

Other Prominent Vendors

Apex

Beijing Eagle International Exhibition

Clarion Events

Comexposium

Cvent

Demage

Deutsche Messe

cultura Eventos

Event Barcelona

Hyve Group

Mems International

Messe Berlin Group

Mex Events

NrnbergMesse

M&M Protocol

Paris Prelude

SKYLINE EVENTS

Smart Eventi

SeproEvents

Target Motivation

Tarsus Group

Viparis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u99wk8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900