The global hospital hand hygiene market size will reach $7.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2020-2025



The industry is driven by the high awareness of personal hygiene and the increased focus on healthcare-associated infections in hospitals and healthcare centers. Hand hygiene products, which include hand wash, sanitizers, and scrubs, are witnessing an increased demand from hospitals as these products help to spread or contain infections in operation theaters, ICUs, emergency centers, and wards.



China, Japan, and India are experiencing increased demand for hand hygiene solutions due to the growth in commercial healthcare settings and the shift in consumer behavior for personal hygiene. The growth in the respective market is fueled by public healthcare reforms and rapidly expanding the private sector, coupled with medical tourism. The globalization of healthcare has led to the advent of medical tourism in the APAC and MEA regions.



Countries such as Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Jordan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand are the major destinations for medical tourism in the region. The demand for hospital hand hygiene post-COVID-19 has received a boost due to the rise in patient footfall in healthcare facilities. Developed countries have implemented a policy-driven architecture to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This, in turn, creates a healthy market environment for hygiene products owing to their widespread usage to maintain hygiene at hospitals.



Global Hospital Hand Hygiene Market Segmentation



The global hospital hand hygiene market research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, distribution, and geography. The global hand wash market witnessed a phenomenal growth in February 2020 following the WHO recommendations for the use of hand washes (soap or liquid wash) as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Another factor driving the growth among healthcare professionals is the increasing practice of washing hands as a means to prevent diseases and their higher efficiency from killing bacteria and other infections than liquid disinfectants and sanitizers in healthcare settings and centers. Hence, the segment is gaining traction as medical practitioners are recommending washing as a practice to remove germs, pesticides, and dirt and reduce the probability of spreading healthcare-associated infections. The hand wash market size in India is growing due to the increase in healthcare awareness and increased spend on hygiene.



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global hospital hand hygiene market is currently highly fragmented, with many local players in the market. 3M and Reckitt Benckiser are the key leading vendors. Although the market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors, regional vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them. We believe that global players can grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players in the future. Further, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products. Therefore, vendors are remaining abreast of upcoming technology to have a competitive advantage over their rivals.



The global hospital hand hygiene market is dominated by the influx of domestic players, including small-scale proprietorship firms. Several domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in APAC and Latin America, which are fast-developing economies in to gain market share.



Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

GOJO Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

B.Braun Melsungen

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beitai Daily Chemical

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

Bath & Body Works

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Chattem

Christeyns Food Hygiene

Cleenol Group

Deb Group

EcoHydra Technologies

Ecolab

Edgewell Personal Care

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol Products Company

Linkwell

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Nice-Pak Products

Safetec of America

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Zoono Group

