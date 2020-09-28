

Luxembourg, 28th September 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 18th SEPTEMBER 2020 TO 25th SEPTEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 18th September 2020 2 089 6,66 13 913 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 21st September 2020 1 250 6,6 8 250 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 22nd September 2020 500 6,8 3 400 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 23rd September 2020 200 6,85 1 370 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 24th September 2020 1 920 6,49 12 461 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 25th September 2020 87 6,2 539 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 6 046 - 39 933 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu

Attachment