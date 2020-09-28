 


Luxembourg, 28th September 2020

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 18th SEPTEMBER 2020 TO 25th SEPTEMBER 2020

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
18th September 20202 0896,6613 913Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
21st September 20201 2506,68 250Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
22nd September 20205006,83 400Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
23rd September 20202006,851 370Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
24th September 20201 9206,4912 461Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
25th September 2020876,2539Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total6 046-39 933--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

