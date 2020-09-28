

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Change of Registered Office

Guernsey, 28 September 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited has changed its registered office to Oak House, Hirzel Street, St Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 2NP.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website ( www.eurocastleinv.com ).

ABOUT EUROCASTLE