Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Ultrasound Market - By Functions, By Food Products and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Food Ultrasound Market was valued at USD 108.95 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach over USD 185 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026
Global Food Ultrasound Market: Growth Factors
Ultrasonic is now being utilized mainly in the food sectors, for modification, adaption, and examining of foods, thus propelling the growth of the food ultrasound market. Low-intensity ultrasound offers structure, composition, flow-rate information, and physical-state information regarding physicochemical properties; whereas high-intensity ultrasound is utilized for making changes in the properties of foods, both physically and chemically.
High-intensity ultrasound comprises disrupting cells, generating emulsions, tenderizing meat, inhibiting enzymes, and crystallization & modification methods. With the usage of ultrasound food functioning methods the results are obtained in few minutes or seconds, with better quality, and less price and energy as compared to the conventional methods, thus fuelling the growth of the food ultrasound market.
Furthermore, the increasing requirement for ecological and energy competent methods which will allow the packaged foodstuffs to preserve its sensory and value is projected to boost the market further.
Global Food Ultrasound Market: Segmentation
The global food ultrasound market is classified in terms of functions, frequency range, and food products. In terms of frequency range, the global market is categorized into non-destructive technique, destructive technique, low-frequency high-intensity, and high-frequency low-intensity.
In terms of functions, the food ultrasound market is classified into cleaning, microbial (enzyme) inactivation, quality assurance, homogenization & emulsification, cutting, and others. Microbial (enzyme) inactivation division is additionally subdivided into enzyme inactivation in order to improve the product/commodity shelf-life. In terms of food products, the market is categorized into seafood & meat, vegetables & fruits, dairy, beverages, confectionery & bakery, and others
Global Food Ultrasound Market: Regional Analysis
The global food ultrasound market is classified into Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is projected that Europe will hold the highest market share due to quick advancement in the technology for new product launches, growing number of key companies, increasing occurrence of obesity/weight issues, large application of HIFU, and huge ventures in R&D. North America is projected to witness lucrative and productive expansion in the coming future owing to rapid development in technology as well as the massive prospective in the food ultrasound market.
The market in Asia Pacific region is likely to see huge growth and development in the coming years owing to increasing number of major MNC in healthcare divisions, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, rising incidences of several cancer cases, increasing elderly population base, and quick development in technology.
Global Food Ultrasound Market: Competitive Players
Global Food Ultrasound Market: Regional Segment Analysis
