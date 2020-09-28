Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Traffic Management Market by Airspace (Air Traffic Services, Flow Management, Airspace Management, Aeronautical Info Management), Offering, Application, Services, End Use, Investment Type, Airport type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The air traffic management market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 9.7 billion in 2020 to USD 17.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period.



The recommencement of global economic growth, an increase in number of passenger traffic, need of airspace management and modernization of air traffic management infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the market.



The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the aviation industry adversely due to air travel restrictions on domestic as well as international flights across countries, resulting in the sudden decrease in the air traffic. This is expected to negatively impact the air traffic management market in the short term; slow recovery is expected in Q1 of 2021. The aviation industry could take 2-3 years to recover from the financial effects of COVID-19, leading to lower air travels and passenger traffic compared to previous estimates.



Based on airspace, air traffic services segment projected to lead air traffic management market during the forecast period



Based on airspace, the Air Traffic Services (ATS) segment is estimated to dominate the air traffic management market in 2020 with a largest share. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the need for advanced capabilities of the existing airspace are major factors that are expected to contribute to the growth of the ATS segment of the market during the forecast period.



Based on offering, hardware segment projected to lead air traffic management market during the forecast period



Based on the offering, the market has been segmented into hardware and software and solutions. Hardware is also used to provide positioning of aircraft, send alerts & weather data, communicate via voice & text, and facilitate safe landing & take-off, among others. Software is an essential component of ATM as it is responsible for processing all the data and information collected and exchanged between various hardware described above. It also helps in automating some of the ATM procedures.



Based on application, automation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the application, the market has been segmented into communication, navigation, surveillance and automation. The automation segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period. The OEM segment is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The automation segment is growing substantially as airports and air traffic controllers are investing in simulators, and increased adoption of remote towers is fueling the market.



Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the air traffic management market in 2020



Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. The market is growing at a significant pace in the Asia Pacific region, majorly driven by the increasing air passenger traffic. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow significantly owing to high investments in the modernization of airport and construction of new regional airports. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) is expected to build 66 new airports during the forecast period. This expansion, which will increase the number of airports in Mainland China from 206 to 272, and is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the next five years.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Air Traffic Management Market, 2020-2025

4.2 Air Traffic Management Market, by Airspace

4.3 Air Traffic Management Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Investments on Airports

5.2.1.2 Increase in the Number of Airports in the Asia-Pacific Region

5.2.1.3 Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure

5.2.1.4 Need for Better Airspace Management

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Air Traffic Management Equipment

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Unmanned Traffic Management Framework to Manage UAVs

5.2.3.2 Development of Remote and Digital Towers

5.2.3.3 Satellite-Based Atc

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in Cyber Threats in Air Traffic Management

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.2.4.3 Upgrading Existing Aircraft Fleets to Enable Utilization of the Advancements in Air Traffic Management

5.2.4.4 Economic Challenges for Ansps, Airlines, Airports, and Atm System Suppliers Due to COVID-19

5.3 Investment Analysis

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 List of Major Air Navigation Service Providers in Air Traffic Management Market

5.6 Aircraft Movement by Region, 2019

5.7 Tariff and Regulations in Air Traffic Management

5.8 Technology Analysis



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ecosystem

6.3 Single European Sky Atm Research (Sesar) Initiative

6.4 Onesky Australia Program

6.5 Advancements in Existing Technologies

6.6 Use Cases

6.7 Innovation & Patent Registrations

6.8 Impact of Megatrends



7 Air Traffic Management, by Airspace

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Air Traffic Services (Ats)

7.2.1 Air Traffic Control (Atc)

7.2.1.1 Major Share of the Atm Systems Used in Atc Towers

7.2.2 Flight Information Services (Fis)

7.2.2.1 Information Systems Providing Information to the Air Traffic

7.2.3 Alerting Services

7.2.3.1 Search & Rescue of Aircraft

7.3 Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM)

7.3.1 Maintaining the Balance of Aircraft Traffic on Ground and in Air

7.4 Airspace Management (Asm)

7.4.1 Efficient Design of the Available Airspace

7.5 Aeronautical Information Management (Aim)

7.5.1 Integral Information in the Form of Digital Data



8 Air Traffic Management, by Offering

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.2.1 Radars

8.2.1.1 Radar Technology is Useful in Detecting Aircraft

8.2.2 Sensors

8.2.2.1 Sensors Are Used in the for Sending Instant Signals

8.2.3 Modulators and Demodulators

8.2.3.1 Modulators and Demodulators Enhancing Signal Strength

8.2.4 Antennas

8.2.4.1 Antennas Use Radio Frequencies to Receive and Transmit Information

8.2.5 Cameras

8.2.5.1 Hd Cameras Are Used to Monitor Areas Out of Line of Sight

8.2.6 Display

8.2.6.1 Display Systems Are Designed to Let Controllers Read Even in Low Lighting

8.2.7 Encoders and Decoders

8.2.7.1 Encoders and Decoders Used for Analyzing Ads-B Messages

8.2.8 Amplifiers

8.2.8.1 Amplifiers Used in Surveillance Systems

8.2.9 Other Devices

8.3 Software & Solutions

8.3.1 Database Management Systems

8.3.1.1 Air Traffic Flow Management Requires Database Technology for Managing the Flow of Traffic

8.3.2 Radar Data Compressor Unit

8.3.2.1 Radar Compressor Unit as a Processor for Psr and Ssr

8.3.3 Incident Management

8.3.3.1 Identifies Potential Threats and Errors

8.3.4 Data Link Server (Dls)

8.3.4.1 Servers Are Essential for Linking Ground Stations to Aircraft

8.3.5 Communications Recording and Management

8.3.5.1 Secures and Records Important Conversations Between Aircraft and Atc

8.3.6 Platform and Suite

8.3.6.1 Presents Operational Overview Interactively

8.3.7 Capacity and Demand Management

8.3.7.1 Capacity and Demand Balancer Enables Management of Flight Data

8.3.8 Network Solutions

8.3.8.1 Network Solutions Are Replacing Traditional Atc Networks



9 Air Traffic Management Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Communication

9.2.1 Controller to Pilot Data Link Communications (Cpdlc)

9.2.1.1 Connecting Traffic with Ground-Based Atm Systems

9.2.2 Very High Frequency (Vhf) Communication

9.2.2.1 Line of Sight Communication Between Atc and Aircraft

9.2.3 Automatic Terminal Information System (Atis)

9.2.3.1 Atis is Used to Transmit Meteorological and Operational Information to Pilots

9.2.4 Voice Communication Control System (VCCs)

9.2.4.1 Essential Hardware to Communicate Via Voice

9.3 Navigation

9.3.1 Vhf Omni Directional Range (Vor)

9.3.1.1 Increasing Commercial and General Aviation Traffic Driving the Demand for Vor

9.3.2 Distance Measuring Equipment (DME)

9.3.2.1 Range Determination Hardware for Safe Navigation

9.3.3 Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN)

9.3.3.1 Highly Precise Military Navigation System

9.3.4 Non-Directional Beacon (Ndb)

9.3.4.1 Essential Atm Hardware for Landing of Aircraft

9.3.5 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

9.3.5.1 Gnss is a Key Element of Cns/Atm

9.3.6 Precision Area Navigation (PRNAV)

9.3.6.1 Prnav Defines Route in Terminal Airspace

9.4 Surveillance

9.4.1 Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Broadcast (Ads-B)

9.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Gps-Based Modern Systems

9.4.2 Air Traffic Control Radar Beacon System (Atcrb)

9.4.2.1 Rotating Ground Antennas Fetching Important Aircraft Data

9.4.3 Primary Surveillance Radar (Psr)

9.4.3.1 Essential Radar Systems Used at Every Airport for Atm

9.4.4 Secondary Surveillance Radar (Ssr)

9.4.4.1 Ssr Enables Direct Exchange of Data Between Aircraft for Collision Avoidance

9.5 Automation



10 Air Traffic Management Market, by Airport Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Airports

10.3 Large

10.4 Medium

10.5 Small



11 Air Traffic Management Market, by Investment Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Investment Type

11.2.1 Most Impacted Investment Type Segment

11.2.2 Least Impacted Investment Type Segment

11.3 Greenfield

11.3.1 Saturation Level of Existing Airports Expected to Spur Greenfield Airport Investments

11.4 Brownfield

11.4.1 Satellite-Based Navigation and Modern Atm Equipment to Drive Brownfield Investments



12 Air Traffic Management, by End Use

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Impact of COVID-19 on End Use

12.2.1 Most Impacted End Use Segment

12.2.2 Least Impacted End Use Segment

12.3 Commercial

12.3.1 Regular Upgrades Driving the Market for Commercial Atm

12.4 Military

12.4.1 Military Institutions Require Highly Precise Atm Systems



13 Air Traffic Management Market, by Service

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Atm as a Service

13.2.1 Cloud Computing Enhances Atm-As-A Service Architecture

13.3 Maintenance Services

13.3.1 Maintenance Services Are Vital for Atm

13.4 Support Services

13.4.1 Installation of Atm Systems Requires Support Services



14 Regional Analysis

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Air Traffic Management, by Region

14.3 3 Global Scenarios of Air Traffic Management Market

14.4 North America

14.5 Europe

14.6 Asia-Pacific

14.7 Middle East

14.8 Latin America

14.9 Africa



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 2019

15.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2019

15.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.4.1 Star

15.4.2 Emerging Leaders

15.4.3 Pervasive

15.4.4 Participants

15.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

15.6 Business Strategy Excellence

15.7 Competitive Scenario

15.7.1 Contracts

15.7.2 New Product Developments

15.7.3 Partnerships & Agreements

15.7.4 Collaborations & Expansions



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Raytheon Technologies

16.2 Indra Sistemas, S.A.

16.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc

16.4 Thales Group

16.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

16.6 Honeywell International, Inc.

16.7 Saab Ab

16.8 BAE Systems plc.

16.9 Frequentis Ag

16.10 Advanced Navigation and Positioning

16.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

16.12 Intelcan Technosystems Inc.

16.13 Searidge Technologies

16.14 Altys Technologies

16.15 Saipher Atc

16.16 Leidos

16.17 Cyrrus Limited

16.18 Adacel Technologies Limited

16.19 Leonardo S.P.A

16.20 Acams Airport Tower Solutions

16.21 Nav Canada

16.22 Skysoft-Atm

16.23 Artisys S.R.O

16.24 Aquila Air Traffic Management Services Limited

16.25 Sita Group



17 Air Traffic Management Adjacent Markets



18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijos0e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900