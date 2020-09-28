|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-09-28
|Auction date:
|2020-09-28
|Payment date:
|2020-09-28 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2020-12-28
|Term:
|13 weeks
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
|RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-09-28
|Auction date:
|2020-09-28
|Payment date:
|2020-09-28 (at 3 pm)
|Maturity date:
|2021-03-29
|Term:
|26 weeks
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Total bid amount:
|SEK 0 billion
|Number of bids
|0
|Allotment:
|SEK 0 billion
|Interest rate:
|Repo rate
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: