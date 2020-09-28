Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per credible estimates, global digital education market valuation accounted for USD 3.20 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.7 % over 2020-2027. Rising internet penetration and increasing utilization of microlearning technologies are the major factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

As per the given report, global digital education market, has been classified into segmentations including learning type, course type, end-user scope, and regional terrain. Granular insights regarding the evolving industry dynamics with regards to major competitors are provided in the report.

According to data collected by We Are Social and Hootsuite organizations, around 4.39 billion internet users were recorded across the globe in 2019, which was a 9% increase from 366 million internet users in 2018. Similarly, PagBrasil claims that around 10 million more people in Brazil had access to internet in the year 2019, which was an increase of 7.2% since 2018.

Presently, digital education solutions are gaining worldwide popularity due to benefits such as flipped classrooms, in which online activities are conducted to discuss outside practical scenarios for thorough analysis and face to face interaction. The platform allows the student to use technologically advanced educational solutions such as personalized learning, blended learning, and flipped learning.

Widespread adoption of mobile and connected devices has augmented the demand for digital education solutions among the students, which is likely to contribute towards the market expansion.

Also, technological developments in education sector and growing demand for digital learning platforms are also estimated to create growth opportunities for global digital education market players. On the contrary, minimal face to face interaction and absence of direct monitoring are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Increasing prevalence of COVID-19 has compelled governments to enforce temporary lockdowns in order to reduce the spread of the disease. This has compelled students to rely on online mediums for attending lectures, which in turn is positively affecting worldwide digital education market remuneration.

Elaborating market segments

As per learning type, global digital education market is fragmented into instructor-led online education, and self-paced online education. With regards to the course type, the industry is bifurcated into entrepreneurship & business management courses, science & technology courses, and others.

The end-user scope of global digital education industry comprises of enterprises & government organizations, and individual learners & academic institutions.

Highlighting the regional landscape

According to estimates, North America was the major revenue contributor for global digital education industry in the recent past and is expected to showcase similar trends in the ensuing years, mainly due to rapid adoption of digital education platforms & services in the region. Furthermore, large-scale investments in outsourced digital education services by various universities will positively impact North America digital education market trends.

Global Digital Education Market by Learning Type

Instructor-Led Online Education

Self-Paced Online Education

Global Digital Education Market by Course Type

Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses

Science and Technology Courses

Others

Global Digital Education Market End-User Assessment

Enterprises and Government Organizations

Individual Learners and Academic Institutions

Global Digital Education Market Regional Analysis

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

South Korea

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Digital Education Market by Competitive Scope

FutureLearn

Coursera

NovoEd

Pluralsight Inc.

Iversity

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

edX

LinkedIn Corporation

XuetangX

