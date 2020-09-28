Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Centers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Green Data Centers Market to Reach $180 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Data Centers estimated at US$51.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$180 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Colocation Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.7% CAGR and reach US$74.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud Service Providers segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $15.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.2% CAGR



The Green Data Centers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$15.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.3% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



Enterprises Segment to Record 21.1% CAGR



In the global Enterprises segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$33.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$21.1 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Eaton Corporation

EMC Corporation

Emerson Network Power

Fujitsu Ltd.

GoGrid LLC

Hitachi Ltd.

HP, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Green Data Center Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Green Data Centers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Green Data Centers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Green Data Centers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Colocation Providers (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Colocation Providers (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Colocation Providers (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Cloud Service Providers (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Enterprises (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Healthcare (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Financial Services (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Government (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Telecom and IT (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Green Data Center Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Green Data Centers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Green Data Centers Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Green Data Centers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

Green Data Centers Historic Demand Patterns by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Green Data Centers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

