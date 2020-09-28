Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mycoplasma testing market is poised to grow by $ 445.57 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on mycoplasma testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals, increasing initiatives and funding for mycoplasma testing and rise in adoption of real-time mycoplasma testing.
The mycoplasma testing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as one of the prime reasons driving the mycoplasma testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The mycoplasma testing market covers the following areas:
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mycoplasma testing market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., ATCC, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., InvivoGen, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the mycoplasma testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
