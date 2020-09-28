Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mycoplasma Testing Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mycoplasma testing market is poised to grow by $ 445.57 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The reports on mycoplasma testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on R&D of biopharmaceuticals, increasing initiatives and funding for mycoplasma testing and rise in adoption of real-time mycoplasma testing.



The mycoplasma testing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the growing M&A and partnerships between CROs, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as one of the prime reasons driving the mycoplasma testing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing healthcare expenditure and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The mycoplasma testing market covers the following areas:

Mycoplasma testing market sizing

Mycoplasma testing market forecast

Mycoplasma testing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mycoplasma testing market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., ATCC, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., InvivoGen, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Norgen Biotek Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.. Also, the mycoplasma testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This study presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



The market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Systems - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

CROs

Academic research institutes

Cell banks

Others

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agilent Technologies Inc.

ATCC

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

InvivoGen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

