Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Law Enforcement Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Law Enforcement Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). The increasing urbanization, coupled with the increased adoption of smart city infrastructure, is expected to boost the adoption of law enforcement software globally.
According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global urbanization rate was approximately 53.9% in 2015 and is expected to reach up to 68.4% in 2050. According to the Consumer Technology Association, the global spending on smart cities in 2015 stood at USD 14.85 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 34.35 billion in 2020.
In accordance with the increased adoption of smart city infrastructure, the law enforcement bodies and the public safety organizations are increasingly upgrading to smart means of maintaining law and order and protecting and safeguarding the environment. Also, the growing adoption of cloud technology services reduces the server and software requirement, which may further reduce the time and cost of installation of physical devices, in the long run, and facilitate secure remote access.
Key Market Trends
Video Analytics is Expected to Gain Popularity
North America Expected to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the Law Enforcement Software Market is gradually moving towards fragmentation majorly owing to the developments made in the deployment of connected and technologically advanced law enforcement solutions across the world, coupled with the emergence of several vendors in the market to help law enforcement bodies to ensure the safety and regulation of the public spaces. The market vendors are making a significant number of innovations to provide enhanced solutions in the market to increase their market presence.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Smart City Initiatives
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of AI and IoT for Public Safety
4.2.3 Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions in SMEs
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Government Regulations and Compliance
4.3.2 Lack of Skills and Expertise
4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Solutions
5.1.1 Records Management Systems
5.1.2 Computer Aided Dispatch Systems
5.1.3 GIS/Mapping
5.1.4 Emergency Response
5.1.5 Jail Management
5.1.6 Evidence Management
5.1.7 Video Analytics
5.2 By Deployment
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-Premise
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Accenture PLC
6.1.3 Wynyard Group
6.1.4 Oracle Corporation
6.1.5 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
6.1.6 Hexagon AB
6.1.7 Axon Enterprise, Inc.
6.1.8 ESRI
6.1.9 Omnigo Software
6.1.10 Nuance Communications, Inc.
6.1.11 Palantir Technologies
6.1.12 Cisco Systems, Inc.
6.1.13 Qognify Inc.
6.1.14 CNL Software Ltd.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
