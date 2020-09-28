Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Potassium Cyanide Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for gold potassium cyanide is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% globally during the forecast period.
Increasing applications for electroplating of gold and growing demand from the electronic industry are driving the market growth.
Highly toxic nature and the impact of COVID-19 are expected to hinder the market growth.
Key Market Trends
Growing Demand from Electronic and Metal Plating Industries
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global gold potassium cyanide market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Some of the major companies are Alfa Aesar, Spectrum Chemical, Bangalore Refinery Pvt Ltd, The Metalor Group, and Legor Group, among others.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Applications for Electroplating of Gold
4.1.2 Growing Demand from the Electronics Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Toxic Nature and Impact of COVID-19
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Applications
5.1.1 Electroplating of Metals
5.1.2 Decorative Costume Jewellery
5.1.3 Electronic Devices
5.1.4 Watches
5.1.5 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.2.1.1 China
5.2.1.2 India
5.2.1.3 Japan
5.2.1.4 South Korea
5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.2 North America
5.2.2.1 United States
5.2.2.2 Canada
5.2.2.3 Mexico
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.3.1 Germany
5.2.3.2 United Kingdom
5.2.3.3 France
5.2.3.4 Italy
5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Argentina
5.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 South Africa
5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Aesar
6.4.2 Bangalore Refinery Pvt Ltd
6.4.3 Innova corporate
6.4.4 Legor Group
6.4.5 Mahavir Expochem Ltd
6.4.6 PAREKH INDUSTRIES LTD
6.4.7 Prominex Precious Mineral Resources
6.4.8 Spectrum Chemical
6.4.9 The Metalor Group
6.4.10 Umicore Electroplating
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9glzyh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: