The Internet of Things has allowed numerous devices and systems to connect and communicate, generating a wealth of data that can be captured and converted to actionable insights through high-performance control and automation interfaces. In the building automation space, digitalization allows building managers to optimize energy use and save money yet still ensure occupant comfort.



The market has evolved from traditional systems with core automation and control of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning to encompass intelligent networks that include systems for lighting, fire, access and safety, and facility management. Smart buildings will continue to develop. In the next wave of building automation system innovation, cloud-based solutions will proliferate and the broader benefits of artificial intelligence will be on display as deep learning algorithms enhance machines' self-learning capabilities based on predictive analytics. A fully connected ecosystem, however, increases building owners' fears of hacking and system failure: suppliers must be able to offer robust security and fail safe features.



Global BAS market revenue rose 3.1% in 2019 to reach $4.7 billion.

The analyst projects fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic to cause a 0.9% market contraction in 2020, but sustained single-digit growth to resume (ultimately resulting in a 3.4% compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2026) as the crisis abates and building owners focus on operational cost savings.



This report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Report Radar

Global Building Automation Systems Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

Azbil Corporation

Delta Controls

Distech Controls

Honeywell

Johnson Controls (JCI)

Kieback&Peter

Sauter

Schneider Electric

75F

Siemens

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors



