Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Viral Therapies Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Mechanism of Action; Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market is expected to reach US$ 76,282.63 million by 2027 from US$ 40,589.79 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global anti - viral therapies market and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth.



Based on type, the global anti - viral therapies market is segmented into generic drugs and branded drugs. The generic drugs segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2020-2027. Rising demand for low-cost drugs, growing number of FDA-approved generic drugs, rising adoption in emerging nations, and patent expiry of various branded products are the factors boosting the market for the generic drugs segment.



The global anti - viral therapies market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical companies and rising government support for research activities and clinical trials. However, high drug development cost hinders the growth of the market.



AbbVie Inc.; Abbott; Astrazeneca; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline plc; and Aurobindo Pharma are among the leading companies operating in the anti - viral therapies market.



