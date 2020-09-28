Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market By Product, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market size is expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Bone growth stimulator devices are medical devices that accelerate the fracture healing cycle in cases of delay or failure. They improve the normal speed of healing by giving patients electrical shocks. Some of the available bone growth stimulators in the market include bone stimulation tools, bone morphogenetic proteins, and platelet-rich plasma. There are three types of bone stimulation devices, including pulsed electromagnetic field devices, capacitive coupling devices, and combined magnetic field devices.



Increasing cases of chronic conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis is expected to drive market growth. The susceptibility to fractures rises with age, which means that the increasing geriatric population will also contribute to the growth of the global demand for bone growth stimulators. Demographic factors such as increasing average age and global average life expectancy is expected to also have an effect on the overall growth of the market. Diabetes mellitus hinders the body's normal healing cycle. Growing cases of diabetes along with other medical conditions such as vascular disease, kidney disorders, and obesity is expected to fuel the demand over the forecast timeframe.



With the globally rising infection of Covid-19, the apprehension of the lack of essential life-saving equipment and other vital medical supplies to prevent the spread of this pandemic is also expanding and providing optimum care for the infected. In addition, before pharmacological treatment is established, ventilators serve as a vital treatment preference for COVID-19 patients who may need critical care. In addition, there is an immediate need for rapid acceleration in the manufacturing cycle for a wide range of test kits (antibody tests, self-administration, and others).



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins and Platelet-Rich Plasma. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Spinal Fusion Surgeries, Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Companies Profiled:

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Terumo Corporation (Terumo BCT, Inc.)

Colfax Corporation (DJO Global, Inc.)

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Bioventus LLC

Unique Offerings from the Publisher:

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Product

3.1 Global Bone Growth Stimulation Devices Market by Region

3.2 Global Bone Morphogenetic Proteins Market by Region

3.3 Global Platelet-Rich Plasma Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Application

4.1 Global Spinal Fusion Surgeries Market by Region

4.2 Global Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures Market by Region

4.3 Global Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeries Market by Region

4.4 Global Other Application Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Market by Region

5.2 Global Home Care Market by Region

5.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market by Region

6.1 North America Bone Growth Stimulators Market

6.2 Europe Bone Growth Stimulators Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Bone Growth Stimulators Market

6.4 LAMEA Bone Growth Stimulators Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Johnson and Johnson

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental &Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9kwe6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900