New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services: The Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0118044/?utm_source=GNW





Report Includes:

- 149 data tables and 20 additional tables

- An overview of the latest situation and global markets for electronic contract manufacturing and design services

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the new technological developments in the industry, and identification of the areas where growth and improvement are needed

- A look at the regional activities in electronic contract manufacturing and design services, and details of the suppliers/contractors who are involved in electronic contract manufacturing activities

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and their company profiles, including Actia Group SA, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp., Sparton Corp., TTM Technologies, Inc. and Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd.



Summary:

Electronics contract manufacturers (ECMs) make products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and they sometimes provide design services as well.Some OEMs still assemble products in their own factories, but the use of contract manufacturers has been a trend since the late 1980s.



Services comprising component purchasing, circuit board assembly, final assembly and testing are referred to as electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Historically, the largest EMS contract manufacturing firms were based in the U.S. and Canada. These firms had global operations and produced for OEMs in most product segments. In recent years, Hon Hai, based in Taiwan but with very large production facilities around the world, has emerged as the industry’s largest player, in part based on the huge orders it has received from Apple for the production of the iPod and iPhone product lines.



ECM services include operations such as designing, manufacturing, testing, distributing and providing repair services for electronic assemblies required by OEMs. These services are also referred to as electronics manufacturing services. The functions performed by ECM service providers are -

- Design and assembly of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related components.

- Final assembly of systems.

- Logistics- and inventory-related work.



Electronics contract manufacturers serve a growing range of the electronics product market, which includes personal computers and servers, Internet routers and switching gears, communications equipment (including mobile phones), consumer products such as computer games and televisions, industrial and automotive electronics, and space and aircraft electronics.



The electronics contract manufacturing marketwas valued at nearly REDACTED in 2019 and is expected to fall to REDACTED in 2020. An increase to overREDACTED is projected for 2021, and a further increase to nearly REDACTED has been projected for 2026, at an expected CAGR of REDACTED over the five-year period from 2021 to 2026.



The electronics contract manufacturing business had been booming, but there has been a slowdown from the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the global impact of COVID-19,which affected all players in the electronics contract manufacturing industry. This effect continued into the second quarter of 2020, due to shutdowns in many major markets.COVID-19 has affected the global economy by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines. This has resulted in many countries declaring an emergency, amassive slowing down of the supply chain, falling business assurance, stock market unpredictability and uncertainty about the future. The effects of the COVID-19shutdown saw the market for subcontracting fall in the second quarter of 2020, but this market is showing signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2020.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0118044/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001