WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: VRNDF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed its final services milestone under an agreement with another Micro Cultivation partner, Prairie Trichomes. Prairie Trichomes is an arms length third party in which the Company has no ownership control or interest.



As one of the Company’s Micro Cultivation partners, Prairie Trichomes entered into a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (“SCA”) with Delta 9 whereby Delta 9 provides services relating to the cannabis production facility design and construction, development of standard operating procedures and sanitation programs, consulting on Health Canada licensing, and other services supporting the acquisition of the Health Canada license.

On September 18, 2020, Prairie Trichomes confirmed it had reached its final milestone under the SCA and has been granted a cannabis micro cultivation license from Health Canada (the “Health Canada License”).

“We are delighted that Prairie Trichomes has received a Health Canada Licence for twelve of our proprietary and turn-key "Grow Pod" systems and thrilled that they are another one of our rural farmers to become a micro cultivator in Manitoba,” said John Arbuthnot, Founder and CEO of Delta 9. “Our sales pipeline of Grow Pods and services is robust as we sell our micro cultivation services to cannabis entrepreneurs looking to produce premium quality cannabis products.”

The Company's cannabis production methodology is based around a modular, scalable, and stackable production unit called a "Grow Pod", which are retrofitted standard 40-foot shipping containers. Prairie Trichomes’ facility has been designed and built using this turn key and state of the art Grow Pod system. Once cultivation begins, Delta 9 plans to purchase premium quality cannabis products from Prairie Trichomes for distribution through the Company's established distribution network, and through Delta 9's branded retail stores.

“We are excited about receiving our license and expect to be growing a premium craft cannabis product by the end of October, 2020,” said Dell Carritt, President and CEO of Prairie Trichomes. “We have plans in place to open a cannabis retail store in Neepawa, Manitoba later this year which will showcase Delta 9 cannabis products and branded materials as well as other craft quality brands.”

Prairie Trichomes operates a 4th generation farm and has developed a 6,000 square foot micro cultivation facility, located in Carberry, Manitoba. The warehouse is only half utilized with the twelve new grow pods in place which provides room for expansion. The Carritt Family are experienced farmers who are excited to be a part of a new and growing industry. They became interested in growing cannabis to produce a premium cannabis crop year-round and provide additional jobs in rural Manitoba.

