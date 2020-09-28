PLYMOUTH, Mich., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP), a leading global provider of 3D automated metrology solutions and coordinate measuring machines, today announced results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020.



PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

$ in millions F4Q19 F3Q20 F4Q20 FY19 FY20 Total Revenue 18.2 12.7 12.6 76.8 62.3 Operating Loss (8.6) (3.9) (1.1) (6.8) (3.4) Adjusted EBITDA (0.5) (1.0) (0.4) 2.2 1.6 GAAP Net Loss (8.4) (3.9) (1.4) (6.8) (4.0) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (0.8) (1.1) (1.4) 0.1 (0.7) Total Bookings 20.9 10.9 17.7 71.5 60.2 Total Backlog 38.4 31.2 36.3 38.4 36.3

“Our business performed ahead of expectations during the fiscal fourth quarter,” stated Jay Freeland, Chairman and Interim CEO of Perceptron. “Bookings increased 62.4% on a sequential basis during the period, driven by increased customer demand in Asia and Europe. Both China and Germany reported strong sequential and year-over-year growth in bookings, as customers returned to work following the expiration of COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders.”

“Operations at our Asian facilities resumed in March, while Europe and the U.S. restarted in mid-May,” continued Freeland. “As our facilities re-opened, we were able to capitalize on pent-up customer demand, a trend that continued into the fiscal first quarter. On the business development front, we continue to grow our project pipeline and leverage our established expertise within the automotive sector, which includes long-term opportunities within the electric and autonomous vehicle markets,” stated Freeland.

“Although COVID-19 remains a headwind, we anticipate a continued, gradual recovery in our end-markets as business conditions begin to normalize,” continued Freeland. “Looking ahead, we anticipate a steady increase in activity levels in the Americas and Europe during the coming months, similar to what we experienced in Asia during the fiscal fourth quarter, as work stoppages conclude, facilities reopen and new installation activity resumes.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated net sales of $12.6 million, versus $18.2 million in the prior-year period. Sales in the Americas, Europe and Asia declined 47.9%, 22.7% and 25.1% on a year-over-year basis, respectively, in the period. Sales of Measurement Solutions, which represented 95.7% of total sales in the period, declined 28.6% in the fiscal fourth quarter, when compared to the prior-year period. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated net sales of $62.3 million, versus $76.8 million in the prior-year period.

Total gross profit declined 20% on a year-over-year basis, or $1.2 million, to $4.7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Gross profit margin increased 510 basis points to 37.5%, versus 32.4% in the prior-year period, primarily due to the mix of revenue and lower fixed manufacturing costs. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Company generated gross profit of $23.3 million, versus $27.2 million in the prior-year period.

The Company reported a net loss of $(1.4) million, or $(0.15) per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter, versus $(8.4) million, or $(0.87) per share, in the prior-year period. Net loss and adjusted net loss were the same in the fiscal fourth quarter. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(3.9) million, or $(0.41) per share, versus $(6.8) million, or $(0.71) per share, in the prior-year period. Excluding non-recurring expenses, the Company reported an adjusted net loss of $(0.7) million, or $(0.07) per adjusted diluted share in fiscal 2020 versus $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share in fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.4) million in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2020, versus $(0.5) million in the prior year period, driven by improved operating results on lower sales. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, versus $2.2 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total bookings declined 15.3% on a year-over-year basis to $17.7 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, as improved bookings in Asia and Europe were more than offset by a decline in the Americas. Total backlog declined 5.5% on a year-over-year basis to $36.3 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, as improved backlog in Asia was more than offset by a decline in the Americas and Europe. Both bookings and backlog were adversely impacted by work stoppages and shelter-in-place order resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents globally of $10.6 million, which includes borrowings of $4.8 million. On April 16, 2020, Perceptron entered into an unsecured loan with TCF National Bank as the lender in the aggregate principal amount of $2.5 million pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Perceptron intends to apply for forgiveness for this loan under the terms of this program in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

MERGER AGREEMENT

As previously announced on September 28, 2020, Perceptron has agreed to be acquired by Atlas Copco, a global supplier of automated metrology solutions headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, for $7.00 per share. The all-cash transaction values Perceptron at an equity valuation of approximately $68.9 million. Under the terms of the agreement, Perceptron shareholders will receive $7.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock held. This consideration represents a premium of approximately 66% to the 30-day average closing share price of $4.22, as of September 25, 2020. The Board of Directors has approved the merger agreement and recommends that all shareholders vote in favor of the transaction. Harbert Discovery Fund, L.P. and certain of its affiliates, Perceptron’s largest shareholder, have signed an agreement in support of the offer. The transaction is expected to close during the calendar fourth quarter 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of shareholder and regulatory approvals.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held on September 28, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Perceptron’s website at investors.perceptron.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

ABOUT PERCEPTRON®

Perceptron (NASDAQ: PRCP) develops, produces and sells a comprehensive range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and 3D scanning. Products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines, laser scanning and advanced analysis software. Global automotive, aerospace and other manufacturing companies rely on Perceptron's metrology solutions to assist in managing their complex manufacturing processes to improve quality, shorten product launch times and reduce costs. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, Perceptron has subsidiary operations in Brazil, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Slovakia, Spain and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.perceptron.com.

--- Financial Tables Follow ---





PERCEPTRON, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts) Condensed Income Statements Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Sales $ 12,607 $ 18,195 $ 62,262 $ 76,822 Cost of Sales 7,881 12,292 38,957 49,630 Gross Profit 4,726 5,903 23,305 27,192 Operating Expenses Selling, General and Administrative 4,649 4,988 17,245 18,980 Engineering, Research and Development 1,173 1,950 6,105 8,040 Severance, Impairment and Other Charges - 7,539 3,307 - 6,930 Operating Loss (1,096 ) (8,574 ) (3,352 ) (6,758 ) Other Income and (Expenses), net Interest Expense, net (44 ) (180 ) (136 ) (252 ) Foreign Currency and Other, net 216 152 (151 ) 7 Loss Before Income Taxes (924 ) (8,602) (3,639 ) (7,003 ) Income Tax (Expense) Benefit (488 ) 250 (332 ) 212 Net Loss $ (1,412 ) $ (8,352 ) $ (3,971 ) $ (6,791 ) Loss Income Per Common Share Basic and Diluted ($0.15) ($0.87 ) ($0.41 ) ($0.71 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic and Diluted 9,727 9,646 9,697 9,612

PERCEPTRON, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 10,621 $ 4,585 Short-Term Investments 355 1,431 Receivables, net 30,653 33,043 Inventories, net 10,387 10,810 Other Current Assets 1,854 1,529 Total Current Assets 53,870 51,398 Property and Equipment, net 5,750 6,538 Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net 1,100 3,557 Right of Use Assets 3,668 - Long-Term Investments 725 725 Long-Term Deferred Income Tax Assets 469 620 Total Non-Current Assets 11,712 11,440 Total Assets $ 65,582 $ 62,838 Lines of Credit and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,808 $ - Accounts Payable 6,667 7,397 Deferred Revenue 6,032 6,649 Reserves for Severance, Impairment and Other Charges 148 44 Short-Term Operating Lease Liability 475 - Other Current Liabilities 5,257 6,111 Total Current Liabilities 21,387 20,201 Long-Term Taxes Payable - 114 Long-Term Deferred Income Tax Liability 3 41 Long-Term Operating Lease Liability 3,245 - Long-Term Deferred Revenue 214 - - Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion 1,983 - Other Long-Term Liabilities 449 556 Total Long-Term Liabilities 5,894 711 Total Liabilities 27,281 20,912 Shareholders' Equity 38,301 41,926 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 65,582 $ 62,838



PERCEPTRON, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

While Perceptron’s results under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”) provide significant insight into our operations and financial position, Perceptron’s management supplements its analysis of the business using “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Adjusted Net (Loss) Income”. These are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting our performance because it excludes the effects of financing, investment, and other non-operating activities that management believes are not representative of our core business. However, it should be viewed as supplemental data, rather than as a substitute or an alternative to the comparable GAAP measure. The tables below present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

PERCEPTRON, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Net Loss $ (1,412 ) $ (8,352 ) $ (3,971 ) $ (6,791 ) $ (3,936 ) Interest Expense, net 44 180 136 252 25 Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 488 (250 ) 332 (212 ) (347 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 465 336 1,845 2,028 416 Severance, impairment and other charges - 7,539 3,307 6,930 2,836 Adjusted EBITDA $ (415 ) $ (547 ) $ 1,649 $ 2,207 $ (1,006 ) Net Loss $ (1,412 ) $ (8,352 ) $ (3,971 ) $ (6,791 ) $ (3,936 ) Severance, impairment and other charges - 7,539 3,307 6,930 2,836 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (1,412 ) $ (813 ) $ (664 ) $ 139 $ (1,100 ) Fully diluted shares outstanding 9,727 9,646 9,697 9,612 9,708 Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Per Share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.11 )



Adjusted EBITDA, for the periods presented, represents net (loss) income before interest expense, net; income tax (benefit) expense; and depreciation and amortization expense, severance costs, impairment charges and litigation settlements. Adjusted Net (Loss) Income, for the periods presented, represents net (loss) income excluding severance costs, impairment charges and litigation settlements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net (Loss) Income do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management and discretionary use of such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements.

