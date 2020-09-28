New York, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Fashion Goods Retailing, 2019-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975009/?utm_source=GNW



In 2020, luxury fashion sales are estimated to fall by 12.6% to reach USD192.8 bn due to the COVID-19 crisis.



Scope

- Global luxury fashion sales take hit in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

- Retailers will depend on China to get back on to recovery path

- Digital channels and market consolidation will shape the luxury market in the future

- Sustainability will be a game changer in the perception of luxury products



Reasons to Buy

- Gain a comprehensive knowledge on Global Luxury fashion market and develop a competitive advantage

- Investigate current trends in the global luxury fashion market to identify the best opportunities to exploit

- Analysis of key luxury fashion players operating globally

- Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the key consumer and technology trends influencing the luxury fashion market globally

- Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

- Analysis of key international players operating in global luxury fashion retail market - including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05975009/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001