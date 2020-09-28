Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The voice recognition biometrics market is poised to grow by USD 2.60 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising prominence of voice recognition biometrics in the BFSI sector and increased adoption in healthcare sector. The study identifies the popularity of voice recognition among law enforcement as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years.
The voice recognition biometrics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.
The voice recognition biometrics market is segmented as below:
By End-user
By Geographic Landscapes
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The voice recognition biometrics market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voice recognition biometrics market vendors that include Auraya Systems Pty. Ltd., Cantab Research Ltd., LumenVox LLC, M2SYS Technology, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., OneVault Pty. Ltd., Speech Technology Center Ltd., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., and VoiceIt Technologies LLC. Also, the voice recognition biometrics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
