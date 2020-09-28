Dublin, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Voice Recognition Biometrics Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The voice recognition biometrics market is poised to grow by USD 2.60 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rising prominence of voice recognition biometrics in the BFSI sector and increased adoption in healthcare sector. The study identifies the popularity of voice recognition among law enforcement as one of the prime reasons driving market growth during the next few years.



The voice recognition biometrics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The voice recognition biometrics market is segmented as below:



By End-user

BFSI

Government

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Others

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The voice recognition biometrics market covers the following areas:

Voice recognition biometrics market sizing

Voice recognition biometrics market forecast

Voice recognition biometrics market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis provided in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading voice recognition biometrics market vendors that include Auraya Systems Pty. Ltd., Cantab Research Ltd., LumenVox LLC, M2SYS Technology, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., OneVault Pty. Ltd., Speech Technology Center Ltd., Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., and VoiceIt Technologies LLC. Also, the voice recognition biometrics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Government - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Auraya Systems Pty. Ltd.

LumenVox LLC

M2SYS Technology

NICE Ltd.

Nuance Communications Inc.

OneVault Pty. Ltd.

Speech Technology Center Ltd.

Uniphore Software Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Verint Systems Inc.

VoiceIt Technologies LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/406fl2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900