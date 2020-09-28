TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the introduction of recently acquired Transforming System’s SHREWD COVID-19 Management Tool to the Canadian marketplace.



As COVID-19 began to cause significant impact on the global economy and health care system, VitalHub subsidiary, Transforming Systems, was commissioned by the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) to identify a support solution in order to reduce the load on the UK health care system. Utilizing their SHREWD product portfolio and in consideration of the current COVID-19 pressures being faced across the UK and the world, Transforming Systems developed the SHREWD COVID-19 Management Tool, a scalable solution that offers strategic operational oversight for the whole health system.

The SHREWD platform has been met with strong adoption in the UK marketplace, with 27% of the NHS currently using SHREWD product solutions, and 37 Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), Sustainability and Transformation Partnerships (STPs), and Integrated Care Systems (ICSs) having already adopting the new COVID-19 solution. Specifically, the SHREWD COVID-19 Management Tool allows local health economies to see key information that is pertinent to COVID-19 in real time and that spans across multiple providers. This ensures that vital data is available both operationally, to manage what is happening on the ground for the teams involved, as well as strategically, in terms of oversight and assurance.

The solution is a real-time data-sharing platform that can streamline and automate sitrep processes, across multiple providers, and deliver whole system visibility in seconds. The COVID-19 dial and heatmap displays complex operational data, enabling teams to respond effectively to the current outbreak. The key features include:

Confirmed & suspected COVID-19 cases

ICU & bed capacity

Ventilator availability

ED activity & performance

PPE stocks

Staffing levels/management

Importantly, SHREWD COVID-19 allows regional and provincial authorities to get an integrated view of this type of data, which has been a known challenge and difficulty to obtain in real time, let alone without multiple-week delays. Due to the continuously changing nature of the COVID-19 crisis, the customer is able to adapt and add to these data sets with immediate effect, such as the addition of critical care home data and independent sector capacity availability. This solution can be implemented within 7-14 days, offering health systems a highly accessible and near-immediate impact.

“VitalHub is introducing the SHREWD COVID-19 solution into the Canadian marketplace having seen a strong uptick in transactions and usage in the UK environment,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “With the second wave impending, it’s a necessary tool suite that we’re already begun seeing interest in. We haven’t seen anything like this in the Canadian marketplace, and recognize this product’s ability to meet a significant, unaddressed need. The solution is highly complementary to our Oculys product set, and we expect it will be responsible for a meaningful portion of the Company’s organic growth.”

ABOUT TRANSFORMING SYSTEMS HEALTH INFORMATICS INC.

In 2015, Transforming Systems began commercializing their solutions to help the NHS solve a fundamental challenge surrounding lack of access to real-time information across its multitude of services. Developed over the course of a 6-year R&D process, Transforming Systems’ product portfolio, SHREWD, aims to solve the challenge of capturing and transforming high quality data on fluctuating scales, from varying sources.

The product portfolio facilitates secure, real-time data collection, analysis and forecasting, at a price that is accessible to all health and social care commissioners. Once captured, data collected via the SHREWD empowers NHS teams to determine actionable insights from a wide range of healthcare data, leading to improved organizational efficiencies and resource utilization, ultimately aiming to improve the delivery of patient care.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

